‘Little People, Big World’: Matt Roloff Called Out for Traveling Amid Zach Roloff’s Surgery

TLC’s Little People, Big World fans know all about Matt and Zach Roloff’s falling out. While the father and son seem to have gotten past their estrangement, they still aren’t close. Matt posted about leaving Oregon while Zach receives emergency surgery, prompting fans to call out the patriarch. Here’s what’s going on.

‘Little People, Big World’ star Zach Roloff needed emergency surgery for a shunt revision

Amy Roloff and Matt Roloff | Peter Kramer/NBC/NBC NewsWire

Little People, Big World star Zach Roloff needed emergency surgery for a shunt revision. Matt, Amy, and Tori Roloff posted about the surgery on their Instagrams. A shunt is a hollow tube placed in the brain that relocates cerebrospinal fluid to another body part. Shunt revisions are relatively common and are performed for a variety of reasons.

“We discovered Zach’s shunt is in need of repair and will have surgery in the morning,” Tori explained to her followers via Instagram Stories. ” … They say it’s routine surgery, but it’s far from my routine and Zach and I are nervous. It feels big to us but we trust his doctors and their ability and knowledge!”

Amy Roloff also posted about Zach’s surgery. She told her Instagram followers that she was canceling her Instagram Live to help Zach and Tori during this uncertain time. “I love doing them, I love chit-chatting with you, but, you know what, you have to rise to the occasion, and I was happy to be able to for Zach and Tori,” she said. Amy also said she was helping the couple out by watching their children.

Matt Roloff headed to Arizona during Zach Roloff’s emergency

Matt Roloff posted about Zach Roloff’s emergency surgery. The Little People, Big World star made it clear he wouldn’t be around to help Zach or Tori. “We are all praying for Zach as he undergoes an important shunt revision,” Matt posted. “He’s in good hands with Tori advocating tooth and nail for his best interest … all prayers up please for Zach’s successful recovery.”

Four hours after Matt posted about Zach, he told fans he and Caryn Chandler were headed to Arizona after spending time on a cruise ship in Mexico with Caryn’s parents. “Jacob and Jason OK’d me to get out of their way again while they took good care of the farm and hosted the guests staying in the short-term rental,” Matt wrote on Instagram. “We are now back in AZ to check in on mom and celebrate a big day with her tomorrow (more on that later). Enjoy a few snaps of the Celebrity Solstice, one of my very favorite ships ever!”

“If your son is having a big surgery, why don’t you go be there for him whether he wants you there or not?” a fan asked Matt. “That’s what dads do, not take trips and go to Arizona with your girlfriend.”

“You are in Arizona celebrating a birthday when your SON is having major surgery this morning?” another fan wrote. “Matt, this is a new low. I’m sorry, I try to be respectful on Instagram, but I cannot believe YOU are not at the hospital with your son today.”

What happened with Matt and Zach Roloff?

Matt and Zach Roloff became estranged after the Roloff Farms debacle, as seen in Little People, Big World Season 24. Zach hoped to buy part of Amy Roloff’s portion of Roloff Farms that she sold back to Matt. Unfortunately, Matt and Zach couldn’t agree on a price. Zach didn’t buy Roloff Farms from Matt and instead moved to Washington with Tori Roloff and their kids.

It’s unclear where Zach and Matt stand now. But Matt told Entertainment Tonight that he thinks Zach and Tori have moved forward. “I think the kids are to the point, you know, especially Zach and Tori, where they move, they got their own project, they got their own space,” Matt said. “I don’t know that they’re really worried about what’s happening back here.”

