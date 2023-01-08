‘Little People, Big World’: Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler Dislike Zach and Tori Roloff’s Parenting Choice, Insider Says

TLC’s Little People, Big World Season 24 showed a serious division within the Roloff family. Zach and Matt Roloff were at odds over Roloff Farms. This affected Tori Roloff’s relationship with Matt and Matt’s girlfriend, Caryn Chandler. In January 2023, an insider said Matt and Caryn disapprove of one of Zach and Tori’s parenting choices. Here’s what’s going on.

Tori Roloff said on ‘Little People, Big World’ that she didn’t want Caryn Chandler around her kids

Little People, Big World Season 24 had the Roloff family at odds with Roloff Farms. Zach Roloff hoped to buy some of the Roloff Farms property from Matt Roloff. But Matt wasn’t offering the farm to Zach at a price Zach could afford. This led to a major rift and made Zach and Tori question whether they should allow their children around Matt and Caryn Chandler due to the family strife.

During an episode of the show, Tori noted that Matt and Caryn were fantastic grandparents to her and Zach’s three kids. With that said, she didn’t feel like Caryn should come around her kids while the drama persisted. “The kids loved them,” Tori said. “But, no matter what, when you have two adults, and there are kids involved, if those two adults don’t get along well, the relationship with the kids is going to suffer.”

“They still think they did nothing wrong,” Zach noted in the same episode. “I don’t see how Caryn doesn’t see that my dad put her in a situation also where it’s like, you got into family business here. … I hold my dad responsible for that breakdown in that relationship.”

Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler disapprove of Zach and Tori Roloff’s parenting choice, a source says

An insider told The Sun that Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler are critical of some of Zach and Tori Roloff’s parenting choices. The source claims Matt and Caryn would never keep any grandchildren from seeing them due to the Roloff Farms drama.

“They would never publicly slam their parenting, but there are some things they just wouldn’t do … like keeping children from their grandparents,” the insider explained.

“Matt and Caryn are really disappointed over the feud; they never could have imagined things would have come to this,” the source added. ” … They will not be apologizing first, as they feel hurt, but they want to come together and for everyone to just sit and take responsibility for their part.” The source added that Matt and Caryn want a “full reunion.”

Zach and Tori Roloff likely won’t stay on ‘Little People, Big World’

Fans wonder what’s next for Little People, Big World after season 24. So far, TLC has yet to renew the long-running reality series. And Tori Roloff told her Instagram followers that her days with the show are numbered.

“How long do you plan to be on television?” a fan asked Tori on Instagram.

“I think our time is definitely coming to a close, but we’re trying to enjoy it while it’s here!” she answered.

Insiders also noted Caryn Chandler wants to leave the show behind. Matt allegedly wants to keep filming. But Caryn doesn’t want any more drama surrounding the farm to get in the way of the family.

