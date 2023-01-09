‘Little People, Big World’: Matt Roloff Missed His Grandson’s 3rd Birthday to Be in Arizona

TLC’s Little People, Big World Season 24 showed the steep division within the Roloff family. Matt and Zach Roloff were at odds over Roloff Farms. Jeremy Roloff was interested in purchasing part of the farm property as well, but he couldn’t strike a deal with Matt. Recently, Matt posted about his recent trip to Arizona — and he missed Jeremy’s son’s birthday as a result.

Matt and Amy Roloff | Thos Robinson/Getty Images for Discovery

Jeremy and Audrey Roloff had a 3rd birthday party for their son, Bode

Jeremy and Audrey Roloff have three kids, and Audrey frequently posts about their children on Instagram. On Jan. 8, 2022, she posted photos and videos of Bode’s cow-themed birthday party, complete with cow decorations and cow onesies. He turned 3.

“He specifically requested a cow birthday about six months ago and has stuck to it,” Audrey wrote on her Instagram Stories. “I thought it was one of those random things he’d change his mind on, but every time I asked leading up to his birthday what kind of party he wanted, he said ‘cow birthday.’ Not farm, not Western … just cow.”

Jeremy and Audrey left Little People, Big World years ago, and Jeremy has publically slammed the show for continuing to film. But the couple still shares their lives via social media.

‘Little People, Big World’ star Matt Roloff said he missed his grandson’s birthday

Jeremy and Audrey Roloff | Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

While Bode’s cow-themed party seemed to have a fantastic turnout, Matt Roloff didn’t attend. The Little People, Big World star wrote on Instagram that he was still in Arizona and missed the party.

“Enjoying one of our longer winter stays down here in Arizona …,” Matt posted to Instagram on Jan. 8, 2023. “Already got in the first couple swims of 2023. Good news is I get to see my mother and have coffee often … bad news is I miss a few grandkids’ birthdays. Happy 3rd birthday, Bode. Jeremy FaceTimed this morning so Hunny and I seemed like we were right there with him.”

Matt’s been in Arizona since Christmas 2022, and he also skipped out on seeing his kids for the entire holiday season. Recent sources suggest Matt is still experiencing conflict with Zach and Tori Roloff. It’s unclear where he stands with Jeremy Roloff, but the issues surrounding Roloff Farms may have influenced Matt’s choice to stay in Arizona longer.

Why does Matt Roloff go to Arizona?

Matt Roloff is known for owning Roloff Farms on Little People, Big World. But he also owns property in Arizona. “I do enjoy the heat and the low humidity, so I bought a house down here,” Matt said during a Facebook Live in 2018, according to In Touch Weekly. “It’s kind of an investment property and something to play around with. Instead of going to hotels and staying at different places, I can have one location very conducive to my short stature.”

With that said, Matt mentioned during the same Facebook Live event that he didn’t want to spend too much time away from Oregon. “There’s no way I could be away from my grandbabies for more than a couple weeks at a time,” he added.

However, recent reports suggest Caryn Chandler wants to move permanently to Arizona in 2023. This could be part of the reason why Matt is spending more time than ever in the warmer state. And it could result in even more emotional distance from the rest of the Roloff family.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.