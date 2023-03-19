‘Little People, Big World’: Matt Roloff Says He Still Calls Amy Roloff, Says She’s a ‘Mature Woman’

TLC’s Little People, Big World showed the end of Matt and Amy Roloff’s marriage. Matt and Amy were together for 30 years, but they drifted apart over the years and divorced. Recently, Matt clapped back at a fan who commented about Amy on his Instagram post. Here’s what he said about still calling Amy.

Matt Roloff told a ‘Little People, Big World’ fan that he still calls Amy Roloff

Amy and Matt Roloff from ‘Little People Big World’ | Peter Kramer/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

Matt and Amy Roloff aren’t the best of friends post-divorce, but they still keep up with each other. The Little People, Big World couple divorced after 30 years of marriage, and the separation was extremely hard on Amy. Ultimately, Amy ended up selling her half of Roloff Farms to Matt, and she moved 15 minutes away from the farm property. She also met her current husband, Chris Marek, and they tied the knot in August 2021.

In March 2023, Matt posted a photo of a log cabin to his Instagram. In the caption, he explained how he was hanging out with Amy’s husband. “A little break from the build … guys night at the cabin,” he wrote. “Ty, Bill, Chris, and me hanging out as warm as toast inside while the rain/snow poured down outside. The little wood stove got so warm we had to keep the door open for awhile.”

“I bet Amy didn’t like it that much!” a fan commented on the post.

Matt commented back to the fan explaining that he was the one to call Amy and ask about setting up the hangout. “No? Why not?” Matt replied. “It was her that I called to set it up. Amy’s a pretty secure and mature woman.”

What happened to Amy and Matt Roloff’s marriage?

Matt and Amy Roloff from 'Little People Big World' Filing for Divorce http://t.co/uZ88sZz8QM pic.twitter.com/7Yvh6i3rgm — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) June 6, 2015

Matt and Amy Roloff often disagree in Little People, Big World, especially regarding Roloff Farms. And the exes disagreed a lot before their divorce. So, what eventually led them to split?

The couple had different views on commitment, and Amy often felt Matt was disengaged from the family. Then, in Amy’s memoir, A Little Me, she wrote that Matt likely cheated on her with the “farm manager.” The manager was likely Caryn Chandler, his current girlfriend.

“Matt was spending more and more time at the tavern he often frequented in the evenings after filming and working on the farm, and our farm manager seemed to be around more and more often as well. What, if anything, was going on?” Amy wrote, according to People. “Then it dawned on me. … I saw messages, pictures, and other things that should not have been shared between people who just worked together and were still married to other people. I was devastated.”

He might be getting engaged to Caryn Chandler soon

#LPBW's Matt Roloff just dropped a major clue that he and girlfriend Caryn Chandler are engaged! ? https://t.co/VRk7XS4zaJ — In Touch Weekly (@intouchweekly) March 12, 2023

Matt and Amy Roloff divorced in 2016, and they moved on. Now, fans can look forward to hearing more about Matt’s future with Caryn Chandler. According to Chris Marek, Matt plans on having a small wedding with Caryn. This likely also means an engagement is happening soon.

“I think they’re definitely going to get married,” Chris said in an interview. “We don’t know exactly when. They’re going to keep it kind of lowkey. Matt’s already shared that with me. It’ll be kind of lowkey and small.”

Fans should anticipate the next season of Little People, Big World centering on Matt and Caryn’s engagement plans.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.