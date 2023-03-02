‘Little People, Big World’: Tori Roloff Shows 2-Story Shop She and Zach Roloff Are Building

TLC’s Little People, Big World Season 24 showed Zach and Tori Roloff at odds with Matt Roloff. Zach and Tori hoped to own part of Roloff Farms one day, but their plan with Matt fell through. The couple then moved out of Oregon — and according to Tori’s Instagram, they’re building a shop space next to their home.

Where do Zach and Tori Roloff live now?

Zach and Tori Roloff in ‘Little People, Big World’ | TLC via YouTube

Zach and Tori Roloff no longer live in Oregon. After the Roloff Farms deal with Matt Roloff fell through, the couple packed up and moved to Battle Ground, Washington. They bought a home and live there with their three children.

“We said goodbye to our sweet, cozy, unique, and very green house in Portland yesterday!!” Tori posted to Instagram on Oct. 14, 2021. “We have had so many beautiful memories in that house including bringing our sweet bean home from the hospital, countless gatherings, and just a whole lot of love. We will miss Portland but we’re so excited for our new adventure in … Washington.”

While Tori and Zach enjoy living in Battle Ground, the couple has expressed some regret over the layout of their home. In Little People, Big World Season 24, Zach and Tori explained how Lilah and Josiah sleep in the same room so that Jackson, their oldest child, can have his own room. Unfortunately, Lilah and Josiah often wake each other up, resulting in many sleepless nights for Tori and Zach.

Tori Roloff posted about a 2-story shop that’s being built next to their house

Zach and Tori Roloff are making big moves in Washington. Tori posted photos to her Instagram Stories on March 1, 2023, showing a large structure on her property.

“We’re building a shop!!” the Little People, Big World star captioned the photo, which showed Zach and Jackson sitting together in front of the structure. “Sorry, I guess I haven’t said that!”

She then posted another photo of Zach and Jackson on the structure’s second story. “We have a second story!” Tori captioned it.

Finally, Tori posted a photo of Lilah and Jackson peeking out from the top of the structure. “I love that these two get to watch all this happening!” Tori wrote. “Jackson’s been taking notes since they started.”

It’s unclear precisely what type of “shop” space Tori and Zach are building, but Zach has taken interest in building in the past. He built a small bridge near his home that he seemed incredibly proud of. He may want a shop space to continue his hobby and extend it into a career.

What happened between Matt and Zach Roloff in ‘Little People, Big World’?

Tori and Zach Roloff aren’t leaving Battle Ground, Washington, anytime soon. While Zach hoped to purchase part of Roloff Farms from Matt Roloff, the father and son couldn’t strike a deal.

So, what happened between them? Matt wanted a certain amount of money for Roloff Farms that Zach couldn’t offer, thus leaving Zach empty-handed. This led to many conflicts between the father and son, as Zach assumed Matt would want him (or any of the Roloffs) to continue owning the farm property. Matt then turned some of Roloff Farms into a short-term rental property, upsetting Zach further.

Matt and Zach seem on better terms now that Little People, Big World Season 24 is over. But it’s unclear if Matt or Zach will continue filming another season after everything that went down.

