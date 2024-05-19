The '7 Little Johnstons' star says she interested in giving her daughter Leighton a sibliing, but that she and Brice Bolden have other goals they want to reach first.

Liz Johnston is in no rush to grow her family with her boyfriend Brice Bolden. The star of TLC’s 7 Little Johnstons welcomed her first child in 2023. While she says she’s interested in giving her daughter Leighton a sibling, there are a few big milestones she’d like to hit first.

The ‘7 Little Johnstons’ star plans to have more kids ‘down the road’

Liz and Brice’s first baby arrived in November 2023. Mom and dad have been busy adjusting to life as new parents and planning their next moves as a family, Liz told Access Hollywood in an interview shared on May 15. Those don’t include another baby in the immediate future, though they do hope to have a second child at some point.

“Way down the road, we will give Leighton a sibling,” Liz said, adding that both she and Brice wanted their daughter to experience being part of a bigger family.

“Brice grew up with two brothers and I, of course, grew up with my rambunctious bunch of siblings,” she said.

Liz and Brice’s first goal is to move into their own house

For now, Liz and Brice’s big goal is moving into a home of their own. The couple and their baby daughter are living with her parents, Trent and Amber Johnston. While that arrangement comes with built-in babysitters and loving aunts and uncles, Liz says they’d like to have their own space soon.

“Our biggest goal is to build or buy a home before Leighton’s second birthday,” she said. “That’s really what we have our mind fixed on now, getting Leighton into our home for our family. And maybe around that time baby no. 2 will come into the picture. But we’ll see. We shall see.”

Leighton’s birth brought Liz and Brice ‘closer together’

When Liz learned she was expecting, she and Brice were not in a good place in their relationship. That’s one reason she waited until she was five months pregnant to tell her parents their big news.

However, Leighton’s arrival changed the couple’s dynamic for the better and brought them “closer together,” Liz said.

“Things with Brice and I now have been a lot better than they were before,” she shared. “Definitely give credit to Leighton, it definitely has put Brice and I on a new journey than just, you know, from high school to dating to moving out.”

“It has definitely put our perspective on what life is like when you do bring in another individual into the world,” she went on to say. “Him and I, we matter in a way but I’ve always put it in [Brice’s] mindset that Leighton is number one.”

7 Little Johnstons Season 14 airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on TLC. Episodes also stream on Max.

