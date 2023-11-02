A royal author is breaking down which of his friends the "lonely" Duke of Sussex still talks to and who he doesn't since moving to the U.S.

It’s no secret that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to step down from their roles within the royal family came at a huge cost, especially for Prince Harry because it wasn’t what they had hoped for. The Sussexes initially wanted a half-in, half-out deal so they could split their time between the U.S. and the U.K. and not have to deal with any constraints that came with being a member of the Firm.

But the late Queen Elizabeth shot down that plan and the duke and duchess moved to America permanently. For Harry, it’s been nearly three years since he left everything he’s ever known behind and some believe he’s lost in his new life. Now an expert is discussing just how “lonely” the prince has become and how the once very popular royal is totally “dependent” on Meghan for a social life.

Prince Harry onstage the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 | Joshua Sammer/Getty Images

Prince Harry ‘lost a lot of his friends’ after moving to U.S.

According to royal author Phil Dampier, Harry lost a lot of people in his circle of friends when he moved 5,000 away and he’s been “lonely” ever since.

“There’s been a massive cost for Harry marrying Meghan and moving to California,” Dampier told Fabulous. “Not only has he lost his family, his royal status, and military connections, but he’s also lost a lot of friends.”

Dampier acknowledged that some of the duke’s friendships have lasted. His old buddy Guy Pelly actually lives in the States now so he does see him. And his friendship with Nacho Figueras has flourished as they play for the same polo team in Santa Monica. But quite a few others like his longtime pal from Eton Tom “Skippy” Inskip no longer communicate with Harry.

Dampier explained that “Tom is apparently out in the cold because he wasn’t sure about Meghan.” And a few of the prince’s celebrity friends don’t live near the Sussexes anymore including James Corden who Dampier noted “became a ‘mate’ in California but he has now moved back to London. And while Elton John is always there for him, he mainly lives in Europe.”

The duke now totally depends on Meghan for a social life

Dampier also said that Harry has become reliant on his wife’s circles for the social life he is lacking.

“I get the impression he hasn’t got a circle of drinking buddies he can unwind with in Montecito, which has a population of older people, and I’m sure that takes its toll,” Dampier opined. “He is dependent on Meghan for his social life.”

The author pointed out that Harry was seen accompanying Meghan to a Beyoncé concert, taking in an Inter-Miami soccer game, and attending the U.S. Grand Prix in Austin, Texas recently. But during those public outings: “Prince Harry always seems to be a lonely figure, or he’s with corporate PR types who advise and manage his business affairs. He doesn’t look happy to me and I think losing some of his friends must be a factor.

“Harry now seems to want to move in celebrity circles and make friends with the rich and famous, whereas before he was on good terms with old chums in all sorts of fields.”