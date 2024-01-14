Theresa Caputo will return to TV this month. Ahead of her new show's release, she's sharing her dead celbrity sighting. She says Natalie Wood came to her, but she didn't know it.

Theresa Caputo will return to television with a brand new series, but the psychic medium from Long Island hasn’t changed things up since fans last saw her on TV. Caputo is still connecting with deceased relatives and offering up planned and unplanned readings. Recently, the famed psychic revealed whether or not she’s ever connected with a dead celebrity. While she has, it doesn’t actually happen exactly how you might think. Caputo claims that she connected with Natalie Wood but hadn’t a clue it was the famed actor until her crew figured it out. Wood’s death, a mysterious drowning that might have been foul play, is a mystery that has haunted Hollywood for decades.

Theresa Caputo says dead celebrities have contacted her

Caputo has had a celebrity spirit run-in, but it didn’t happen the way you might think. In a recent chat with Remind Magazine, Caputo revealed that she might have connected with the spirit of Natalie Wood years ago while doing a live show, but she didn’t know it was Wood. At the very least, the starlet didn’t announce herself.

Caputo explained that she was working in Santa Barbara when she had a vision of drowning after a fall from a boat. Caputo’s crew put it together. They announced that she was possibly connecting with Natalie Wood, as they were close to where the actor drowned. Caputo insists a spirit doesn’t reveal itself as a celebrity. At the very least, her abilities don’t work in that way. If you think about it, it’s possible that Wood wasn’t the only celebrity she’s connected with.

Natalie Wood’s death has been the subject of speculation for years

In November 1981, Natalie Wood boarded a boat owned by her husband for a weekend trip. She didn’t return alive. After a night of hanging out with her husband, Robert Wagner, and others on the boat, she allegedly fell overboard. Her death was ruled an accidental drowning, but those close to the actor and fans expressed doubt almost instantly. Investigators theorized that Wood, who was reportedly fearful of the water, attempted to board a dinghy sometime in the night and slipped. Unable to swim, she drowned not far from the Catalina Island shoreline. Wood’s sister insisted she would have never attempted to use the dinghy on her own.

Wagner, co-star Christopher Walken, who had joined the duo for the weekend, and the boat’s captain, Dennis Davern, insisted they hadn’t a clue how Wood ended up in the water. However, Davern alleged that Wagner and Wood had argued earlier in the evening.

According to The Messenger, Wagner was named a person of interest in Wood’s death in 2018 after the case was reopened. Nothing ever came of it. Detectives associated with the case retired, and Wagner, now in his 90s, was never charged. Wagner still maintains that Wood’s death was an accidental drowning. He has long insisted he was unaware she had fallen overboard in the night.

Caputo’s new show, Theresa Caputo: Raising Spirits, will air on Lifetime beginning on Jan. 25.