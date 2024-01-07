A video of Queen Elizabeth II's reactions as she takes charge while standing with Prince William on the balcony of Buckingham Palace has gone viral.

Standing on the balcony of Buckingham Palace and waving to the crowds below during a royal event is something Prince William has done his entire life. But if the future king needed to be reminded of how to conduct himself while standing on the famous balcony his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, would remind him.

Now, a video has gone viral of the late queen keeping William in check on two separate occasions when he stood up there with her.

Video shows Queen Elizabeth’s reaction when Prince William got distracted on the balcony

Prince William stands with Queen Elizabeth II on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the finale of her Diamond Jubilee celebrations | Stefan Wermuth – WPA Pool/Getty Images

The video uploaded on TikTok shows two different clips of Queen Elizabeth correcting Prince William when he wasn’t standing upright and facing front while on the royal balcony. Although the clips were shot decades apart, the late monarch had the same look on her face when she realized she had to set her grandson straight after he became distracted.

The first part of the video occurred during the Trooping in the Color in 2016. The queen looked to her side and noticed William turned around and crouched down next to his son Prince George. She did not look happy and told William to stand up and face forward immediately. The second part of the video shows William and his grandmom on the balcony again in 1985. In that instance, the then 3-year-old prince turned away from the crowd and tried to walk away but the queen didn’t allow that and got a hold of him so he would turn around and face front.

The video has amassed over 4 million views with more than 130,000 likes and hundreds of comments.

Seeing the queen take charge and get William in line reminded some of the time Princess Charlotte made sure Prince George remembered balcony etiquette as the national anthem played during the queen’s Platinum Jubilee. They wrote: “That’s what happens when your grandmother is the Queen of England!!!! Didn’t Princess Charlotte do the same to her brother? Royal traditions!!!”

Prince William shared his appreciation for his grandmother and the relationship they had

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince William chat to each other in the Royal Box at the Royal Albert Hall | Chris Jackson – WPA Pool/Getty Images

It’s been said that Queen Elizabeth and Prince William had a very special relationship through the years as she took him under her wing to help prepare him for his future.

Following her death, royal fans may recall William’s moving post about his grandmother saying: “While I grieve her loss, I also feel incredibly grateful. I have had the benefit of the queen’s wisdom and reassurance into my fifth decade.”

But that wasn’t the first time the prince spoke about how much he appreciated having her in his life. William also penned the preface for the biography Elizabeth II: The Steadfast in 2015.

He wrote: “The queen’s kindness and sense of humor, her innate sense of calm and perspective, and her love of family and home are all attributes I experience first-hand. All of us who will inherit the legacy of my grandmother’s reign and generation need to do all we can to celebrate and learn from her story. Speaking for myself, I am privileged to have the queen as a model for a life of service to the public.”