Lorde Covered 1 ‘Motomami’ Song by Rosalía on Her ‘Solar Power’ Tour

Lorde is a huge fan of Motomami, saying the album is so so so so “so good.” In fact, the “Solar Power” singer covered one Rosalía song while performing in New York City. Here’s what fans (and Rosalía) are saying about this cover at Radio City Music Hall.

Lorde shared her admiration for Rosalía’s ‘Motomami’ — ‘it’s so good’

Lorde performs onstage during opening night of her ‘Lorde World Tour’ at the Grand Ole Opry House | John Shearer/Getty Images for Lorde

She’s the artist behind “Ribs,” “Stoned at the Nail Salon,” and “The Path.” Lorde released Solar Power in 2021, often mentioning her support of other artists. In 2022, that included the Spanish vocalist Rosalía, who recently released Motomami.

“I’ve listened to the Rosalía album every day since it came out, f***, it’s so good,” Lorde wrote in a letter to fans. “I gagged when I heard that interpolation of ‘Archangel,’ ‘Hentai’ is genius, ‘Sakura’… Projects like this remind me why I live for pop music — at its best, there’s nothing better.”

This collection featured “Chicken Teriyaki,” “Saoko,” and “Bizcochito.” The Weeknd lent his voice to “La Fama.” That same year, Rosalía released a deluxe version of Motomami with “Despechá” and other original songs.

Lorde covered ‘HENTAI’ by Rosalía along her ‘Solar Power’ tour

Lorde even covers music by other artists — including her stop in New York City for the Solar Power tour. While performing at Radio City Music Hall, Lorde performed her cover of “HENTAI” off the 2022 release. Shortly after, she performed the song “Liability.”

Lorde performed this cover after postponing both the Connecticut and Washington, D.C., stops on tour due to laryngitis. One attendee posted a video online, which received over 25,000 views.

“I love that it leads into ‘Liability,’” one YouTube user wrote. “If she performs this next month I’ll have a heart attack!”

“Literally on the day I’m posting about trying to get [tickets] to Rosalía’s show, I go to Lorde’s concert in NYC and she covers a Rosalía song,” one Reddit user noted. “I was one of the few that died at my two worlds colliding.”

Even the Motomami songwriter shared her appreciation of this cover. Rosalía posted a video of Lorde to her Instagram story, writing ‘Que Bonitaaaaaaa!’ (“how beautiful” in English). That same year, Rosalía performed at Radio City Music Hall.

Rosalía is credited as a songwriter on the ‘Motomami’ track ‘HENTAI’

On Spotify, “HENTAI” has earned over 40 million plays, with Rosalía credited as a co-songwriter under her full name — Rosalía Vila Tobella. The artist elaborated on her lyrics during a Genius video interview.

“I wanna ride you like I ride my bike,” Rosalía sing in the chorus, referencing the imagery of Motomami. “Make me a tape like Spike.”

The artist sings “so good” in English during the refrain, with the remainder of “HENTAI” describing the narrator being sexually aroused. Now, music by both artists is available on most major streaming platforms, including Spotify and Apple Music.