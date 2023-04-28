Louis Is ‘Lapping’ George and Charlotte in 1 Department, Body Language Expert Says

Move over, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. He might be Prince William and Kate Middleton’s youngest, but an expert says Prince Louis is the most confident. How the young royal’s siblings play a role in “lapping” George and Charlotte and how he’s changing the “dynamic.”

Prince Louis exhibits more ‘body language signals of confidence’ than Prince George and Princess Charlotte

Despite being a little bit younger than George, 9, and Charlotte, 7, Louis, who turned five on April 23, is, according to body language expert Judi James, the most confident.

“When it comes to body language signals of confidence, fearlessness, and spontaneous playfulness, he’s currently lapping his two older siblings,” James told Express.

Louis, she said, gets “the best of both worlds” thanks to “clearly strong” sibling bonds as well as George and Charlotte’s “child/parent mirroring.”

George and Charlotte’s parental ‘influences’ help Louis feel ‘confident’

So where does Louis’ self-assuredness come from? His brother and sister might have something to do with it.

“The age gap between the siblings isn’t big, but it is big enough to create a slightly grown-up and caring approach to Louis that, in turn, probably allows him to feel secure and confident,” James explained.

Additionally, Louis gets a second set of parental “influences” with George and Charlotte taking after the Prince and Princess of Wales, respectively.

“While George is clearly a mini-me version of his dad, Charlotte seems closely paired to her mother in terms of behaviour [sic]. This means Louis has two pairs of parental responses and influences in his life.”

The body language expert cited Platinum Jubilee weekend, where Charlotte, like her mother, kept a close eye on Louis.

“As Kate and Charlotte nodded in agreement and looked back at the parade, Louis hilariously mimed stuffing his fingers back into his mouth but without actually doing so,” James recalled, saying the gesture “hinted Charlotte is quite a strong influence.”

Meanwhile, George takes after his father by rewarding Louis’ good behavior. “Like William, he is now seen placing a steering and affectionate hand on his small brother’s back when they are at royal events,” James said. Take, for instance, Christmas Day 2022. George could be seen “beaming proudly and fondly at Louis in an echo” of their father.

Any ‘competitiveness’ between George and Charlotte could be ‘diluted’ by Louis



The sibling rivalry Harry detailed in Spare has the potential to be something George, Charlotte, and Louis can’t relate to personally. Meaning they won’t necessarily experience a certain level of competitiveness among themselves as their father and uncle did.

The reason, according to James, is their three-sibling dynamic, which she called “unusual” for the royal family.

Louis’ “presence in the family might prove with time to be beneficial to George,” the body language expert said. “William and Harry’s competitiveness might well have contributed to their rift. But with a third sibling that is close in age, the intensity of the relationship of a future monarch and their closest sibling or ‘spare’ might happily be diluted.”

She added William’s “provided a role model for his son George.” In turn, “George seems set to pass those skills onto his young brother Louis.” As for Charlotte, she’s “very much on hand to nudge both brothers in the right direction.”

Meanwhile, other experts believe the spare situation’s handled thanks to William and Kate’s parenting style. Meaning George, Charlotte, and Louis could “break the cycle.”

