Louis Tomlinson Reportedly Dating Following Split From Eleanor Calder

Former One Direction member Louis Tomlinson recently called it quits with long-time on-and-off girlfriend Eleanor Calder, and it looks like he’s already moved on. The star was recently seen stepping out with model Sofie Nyvang.

Louis Tomlinson was seen with model Sofie Nyvang shortly after his split from Eleanor Calder

Tomlinson and Nyvang sparked dating rumors when they were seen grabbing coffee together in Los Angeles earlier this month. The pair were photographed walking hand-in-hand and sporting matching band tees. Tomlinson wore a Black Sabbath shirt, and Nyvang wore a Metallica tee.

Nyvang, 21, was born and raised in Denmark. She has over 33,000 followers on Instagram, where she lists her occupation as “Fashion Model.” Nyvang frequently posts glamorous pictures of herself and shots from her trips around the world.

Louis Tomlinson and Eleanor Calder started dating shortly before One Direction found worldwide fame

Tomlinson and Nyvang’s date comes just a few months after he and Calder called it quits again. The former couple have been dating on and off for almost ten years. They were first spotted together in 2011, shortly before One Direction became a worldwide sensation.

The pair were set up by Tomlinson’s bandmate and friend Harry Styles. Calder and Styles shared a mutual friend who worked with Styles at a bakery. When he met up with his former co-worker, he brought Tomlinson, the friend brought Calder, and sparks flew! [per Bustle].

Then-couple Louis Tomlinson and Eleanor Calder in 2013 | JJ/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Tomlinson and Calder continued dating, posting about each other on social media and walking red carpets together. It was even reported by the Manchester Evening News that the One Direction star attended Calder’s university graduation.

The couple split up, but just two years later, Louis Tomlinson and Eleanor Calder were back together

In March of 2015, the couple split. A source told People it was due to his busy touring schedule. It kept Tomlinson “away for nine months a year,” adding, “They tried really hard to make it work but it was just impossible” [via HuffPost].

In 2016, Tomlinson welcomed a son, Freddie, with then-girlfriend Briana Jungworth. The pair soon split. By 2017, rumors flew about a reconciliation with Calder after some eagle-eyed fans noticed Tomlinson and Calder had re-followed each other on Instagram and were seen wearing each other’s clothes. A few months later, they were officially back together when they were seen getting off a plane in Los Angeles.

Louis Tomlinson is back together with ex-girlfriend Eleanor Calder https://t.co/vScRsUkeBA pic.twitter.com/TTK5FpZniZ — The Sun (@TheSun) February 19, 2017

The couple continued to keep things low-key. They kept out of the public eye and only posted about each other every so often. However, in 2020, Tomlinson revealed he had marriage on his mind, telling The Sun that he planned on marrying her “and [having] more kids.”

A source claims Louis Tomlinson and Eleanor Calder’s ‘long history’ means a reconciliation isn’t off the table

However, it seems like the couple continued to struggle with Tomlinson’s hectic schedule. In 2022, the singer was performing in support of Faith in the Future, his 2022 solo album. A source told The Sun his absences “put pressure on their relationship.”

Tomlinson and Calder reportedly called it quits by January of 2023. But the source doesn’t think they’re completely done yet. They said, “They have mutual friends and a long history, so at the moment it doesn’t look like a reunion at some point is completely off the cards.”