‘Love After Lockup’: Derek Reveals the Last Time He Cheated on Monique

Love After Lockup’s breakout stars are Derek and Monique. After becoming pen pals while Derek was completing a federal prison sentence, their relationship progressed to a romantic one. They’ve been together since his release, but not everyone is convinced he is committed to Monique, and his serial cheating is a huge reason. He promises he will stay faithful to Monique, but it hasn’t been that long since the last time he stepped out on her.

Derek and Monique on ‘Love After Lockup’

Derek reveals the number of women he’s slept with since being in a relationship with Monique

Fans of the show believe Derek is with Monique for financial gain. It appears that she foots the bills, despite his insistence that they are in an equal partnership. He says he had money saved before he went into federal prison that he lives off of, plus additional investments. But due to his serial cheating, it’s hard for viewers to believe that he truly loves Monique.

During an appearance on Carlos King’s Reality With the King podcast, King asked Derek how many women he’s cheated on Monique with. “It’s been more than one,” he said. When asked if it’s been more than five, he replied: “It’s been somewhere around there.” King asked if it’s been more than 10, with Derek insisting, “No, still bad though.”

Monique admits that she didn’t know Derek slept with that many women until she watched the show, and says that she was embarrassed by him revealing the information on television. “It was the amount of women because I already forgave him for the one instance when he first got out. I wasn’t in denial about him getting out and us being in a long-distance relationship,” she explained. “I already knew it was a possibility of him being unfaithful, but for you to just keep – not one time – several times with multiple women. You could have handled that better.”

The ‘Love After Lockup’ star says the last time he cheated was recently

While Derek says he is committed to being faithful, he hasn’t been faithful for too long. King asked when the last time he was unfaithful to Monique was, and the answer was surprising.

“It’s been a minute, so I got my sobriety stripes in,” he laughed. When Monique chimed in to ask how long a minute is, he replied: “Probably like a month and a half. Like a month…somewhere around there. I’m not counting the days.”

His excuse for cheating was being tempted due to their long-distance relationship. “I was making excuses for it. It was simple sex, there was no emotional connection. I was just using them for sex,” he added.

Derek noted he met the woman in question through a friend. Throughout the show, Monique has been honest about being wearing of his friends because of them potentially being a negative influence on him and introducing him to other women.

Monique reveals if she’s moved past Derek’s infidelity

Since the last cheating incident, Monique says that they are working on rebuilding their trust. “I want to trust him…he already knows the next time is the last time,” he says. Derek says he’s willing to show Monique a better version of himself.