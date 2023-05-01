‘Love After Lockup’ Season 4: How Aris and Cameron Are Making Their Marriage Work

Life After Lockup Season 4 introduced us to several couples, including Aris and Cameron.

The stars of the Love After Lockup spinoff are still together after filming the recent season of the reality TV series. As indicated by their social media pages, they’re committed to making their marriage work.

Aris and Cameron first appeared in ‘Love After Lockup’

Love After Lockup cast member in an interview | WE tv via Youtube

Before joining the cast of Life After Lockup Season 4, Aris and Cameron appeared in Love After Lockup. Aris met Cameron while in prison and fell for him after becoming a fan of his music.

Aris envisioned building a future and starting a family with Cameron. But as they’re relationship grew, she worried about how his rap career would invite a large female fan base.

The couple wed two days prior to the end of Season 7 of Love After Lockup. But they had a massive fight when Aris refused to attend Cameron’s family’s welcome home from prison party the following day. Cameron planned to join Aris in Tampa, Florida, once he completed 60 days of parole in Ohio.

Aris and Cameron of ‘Love After Lockup’ are making their marriage work

Despite their rocky start, the couple made it through Life After Lockup just fine. As reported by In Touch Weekly, Aris and Cameron feature loving photos of themselves together on social media.

In a December 2022 Instagram post, Aris gushed about Cameron, wishing him a happy birthday and thanking him for choosing her as his life partner. It’s clear that the couple is committed to making their marriage work.

Their relationship with Aris’ daughter, Lina, is also strong. In fact, Lina took an immediate liking to her new stepfather after getting to know him while he was still in prison via her mom’s phone calls. In an adorable Christmas 2022 snapshot, Aris, Cameron, and Lina coordinated as a family in matching holiday pajamas.

‘Life After Lockup’ is a spinoff of ‘Love After Lockup’

Life After Lockup is a reality TV show that premiered on WeTV in 2019. The show follows the lives of couples who met while one partner was in prison and documents their journey after being released. It is a spinoff of Love After Lockup, a reality series that premiered in 2018 and has since become a hit with viewers.

“7 Love After Lockup couples face parole restrictions and temptations in Life After Lockup (but) will they break habits or break rules?” the We TV synopsis reads. “From marriage to divorce, babies to homes, the stakes have never been higher in the fight to stay free and stay together.”

Life After Lockup has been on the air for four seasons. The Season 4 finale aired on WeTV on April 21.

The show continues to captivate viewers with its unique premise, intriguing cast members, and fascinating relationship dynamics. Fans of the reality series look forward to seeing what’s in store for the couples may get more updates next season.