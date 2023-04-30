‘Love After Lockup’ Season 4: Tayler and Chance Welcomed Their First Child Together

The Love After Lockup spinoff, Life After Lockup, is a reality TV series that follows couples who have formed relationships while one partner was incarcerated. One of the season 4 couples, Tayler and Chance, shared their relationship journey and the ups and down they faced.

But after finishing the recent season, the two still seem to be going strong. Recently, they welcomed their first child together.

Who Are Tayler and Chance on ‘Life After Lockup’

Tayler and Chance first appeared in Love After Lockup Season 6 and then joined Life After Lockup Season 4. According to Parle Mag, the couple met online while Chance was in prison and developed a relationship through letters and phone calls. After Chance’s release, the couple moved in together and faced multiple challenges.

Despite the obstacles, Tayler and Chance remained committed to one another and eventually got engaged. Their story resonated with viewers, who followed their journey throughout the season.

‘Life After Lockup’s Tayler and Chance welcomed their first child together

In Season 4 of Life After Lockup, viewers saw Tayler and Chance get ready to welcome their first child together. According to In Touch Weekly, the couple had a baby boy, Mason, in November 2023.

Despite the challenges they have faced, Tayler and Chance have remained committed to each other and their family. Tayler shared photos of their baby on social media. And in one post, she responded to fan backlash about Chance grabbing their newborn from her at the hospital and defended him.

“I’ve seen so many posts, comments, and messages about Chance taking Mason from me after he was born and how it pissed off so many people. Please don’t be mad about it, in my defense because I’m not mad about it,” Tayler wrote on Instagram. “When I watched it I saw [sic] a man eager to hold our baby! A man who actually wants to be involved in the delivery of his baby, and who was there the entire time I was in the hospital.”

“I can’t fault him for that,” she continued. “I can’t complain that Mason’s father waited just as long as me to hold him and actually wanted to… Sorry, but not sorry.”

Love After Lockup cast members Chance and Tayler | WE tv via Youtube

‘Life After Lockup’ is a spinoff of ‘Love After Lockup’

Life After Lockup premiered on WE tv in 2019 and has since become a hit with audiences. The show sheds light on the challenges faced by couples who have formed relationships while one partner was incarcerated. It follows their journeys as they try to rebuild their lives after being released from prison.

The series is currently in its fourth season, and it continues to captivate audiences with its compelling storylines and relatable characters.