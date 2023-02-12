‘Love is Blind’: Alexa Reacts to SK’s Cheating Scandal

Love is Blind fans were crushed when Season 3 couple SK and Raven didn’t marry on their wedding day, but they were happy the two gave their love another shot when filming ended. They quickly became fan favorites, with many viewers believing they were the only couple from their season of any true substance. But as it turns out, it was all a sham on SK’s part. Not only was Raven admittedly blindsided by a cheating scandal, her co-star Alexa says she was also taken aback.

SK Alagbada and Raven Ross in season 3 of ‘Love Is Blind’ | Patrick Wymore/Netflix © 2022

Raven learns SK cheated on her months after he re-proposed

SK said no at the altar, sighting them having to live long-distance and Raven’s unwillingness to move while he completes his studies. He was also worried about cultural differences with him being of Nigerian descent. Despite being left heartbroken, they revealed at the reunion special that they continued dating.

During the After the Altar special, SK re-proposed around the one-year anniversary of their failed wedding. Raven happily said yes and was excited about their future. But before the special aired, a woman came forward on TikTok to allege that she’d been in a relationship with SK before, during, and after filming the Netflix show. She claims he told her his relationship with Raven was only for the show. Raven initially stood by him, but the damaging receipts were enough for her to end it.

Source: YouTube

A tearful Raven told producers in a video camera on the show that she was single and trying to heal. “Since then, a lot has changed. My world is completely different because, you know, SK cheated on me, and now our relationship is over,” she said. “I was so happy. I really was so invested in the person that everyone saw, and everyone loved, like, that’s the person that I saw, and I loved every day too. So, to see everything that has happened since then is so hard because that was not the person that I thought.”

Raven admitted that it would be difficult for her to ever be vulnerable with another man. However, she says she believes in love and hopes to find her real prince charming one day.

Alexa says she was shocked by SK’s cheating scandal

Fans were stunned by the revelation, but even more so were Raven and SK’s co-stars. Their co-stars rooted for their love story, especially after SK popped the question again and was finishing up school with Raven making plans to permanently move to a central location.

Source: YouTube

Alexa and Brennon are one of the two couples say “I Do” at the altar. They were saddened and shocked by the ordeal. “It sucks when it’s your friend going through that, but you’re also like, ‘I was bamboozled too,'” she told PEOPLE of the discovery, noting that she felt SK was a man of good moral character.

Regardless, she has high hopes for Raven’s future and is confident that the right man will come into her life. “Raven’s amazing, and I think that everything really does happen for a reason,” she added. “And I think that it’s great that — not the way that everything happened, but that she knows now rather than later on and that she can find someone really incredible. She really does deserve it. She’s an incredible person.”

What SK has to say about his cheating scandal

SK has denied any allegations of cheating on Raven. While he acknowledges dating the TikTok user, a woman named Hannah Beth, he says they were never committed.

“All the allegations about me cheating are false,” the 34-year-old told Life & Style. “At no point did we consider each other boyfriend and girlfriend. She is not my ex…The situation between Hannah and I was never formal.”