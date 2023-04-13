‘Love Is Blind’: All of the Honeymoon Destinations From Seasons 1-4

On Love Is Blind, fans follow cast members as they go on dates and get engaged sight unseen. However, during the honeymoon phase, the couples finally get to see each other and develop physical intimacy after the dating period. Here, producers whisk couples off to a tropical paradise where they can bask in the sun and enjoy romantic activities with each other.

Find out where the honeymoon destinations were for each season of Love Is Blind.

Zack Goytowski and Irina Solomonova on ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 4 | Netflix

‘Love is Blind’ Season 1 honeymoon: Grand Velas Riviera Maya in Playa del Carmen

The first season of Love Is Blind, which was filmed pre-pandemic in 2018, took engaged couples to Playa del Carmen, Mexico. More specifically, the couples enjoyed their honeymoon at the five-star resort of Grand Velas Riviera Maya.

In 2020, the resort rolled out a special package for show fans. According to Travel + Leisure, guests can enjoy a Love Is Blind experience, which includes activities and amenities seen on the Netflix series.

For example, one option is “a romantic three-course gourmet dinner on your suite’s oceanfront private terrace, a bottle of sparkling wine and chocolate truffles upon arrival to the resort, $100 credit for a private stargazing tour, an oceanfront picnic, or other romantic experience, and $50 credit for a choice of massage lessons a couples’ massage, water ceremony, or other treatment resort spa.”

The package begins at $635 per person.

‘Love is Blind’ Season 2 honeymoon: TRS Coral Hotel in Cancún

For season 2, the couples got to spend their honeymoon at the luxurious TRS Coral Hotel in Cancún.

The resort also offers a Love Is Blind package for fans. According to its website, couples who select the package can enjoy amenities such as a “romantic five-course dinner at the Love Is Blind Cava” and a “two-person pass to the hydrotherapy circuit in our amazing Zentropia SPA.”

Season 3: Calamigos Ranch in Malibu

We checked on Calamigos Ranch this morning in Malibu, a popular spot for weddings and other special events, it is still standing. #Woolseyfires pic.twitter.com/r2tFbhOV1U — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) November 12, 2018

Season 3 was a bit of an anomaly compared to the other seasons. As reported by Screenrant, because of COVID-related issues, the cast and crew could not film in Mexico. The honeymoon destination ended up being the Calamigos Ranch in Malibu, California.

The property, nestled in Malibu wine country, offered a change of scenery from what is usually seen on Love Is Blind honeymoons. Instead of the tropical beaches of Mexico, couples on season 3 got to know each other against the backdrop of the Santa Monica mountains and its rustic surroundings.

Season 4: TRS Yucatan Hotel in Playa del Carmen

The show returned to Mexico for its season 4 honeymoon. Couples got to stay at the TRS Yucatan Hotel in Playa del Carmen.

Like the other resorts mentioned, the TRS Yucatan Hotel is luxurious and provides amenities for lovebirds. For example, there are suites with private pools and couples’ massages.

The hotel also offers a “Love In Paradise” package. This includes a “five-course romantic dinner at the beach” and “two tickets to Chic Cabaret and Restaurant with a delicious dinner and spectacular Las Vegas style show.”