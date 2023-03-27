‘Love Is Blind’: Did Irina Pursue Paul After the Honeymoon?

Feelings in the Love Is Blind pods sometimes linger afterward. Irina Solomonova struggled with this and revealed how far her feelings for another man went in a new interview. Did she pursue Paul Peden after the honeymoon with Zack Goytowski?

[Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from Love Is Blind season 4 Episodes 1 – 5.]

Irina flirts with Paul on ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 4

Irina fought hard to win over Zack in the pods. But it looked like she regretted saying yes to his proposal when she first saw him. She refused to kiss him and hugged him instead. Irina also was against physical touch on their honeymoon.

Fans saw a different side to the event planner in Mexico. “And so, Paul, I feel like is my type on paper,” Irina boldly told Micah in episode 4. “Has brown hair, brown eyes, like, chiseled face. Like, I really like dark features.”

“And the moment I saw Zack, it was like, ‘I don’t know who this man is,’” she continued. “And I was like, ‘Maybe it’s just scary, and it was a lot.’”

Irina admitted to getting a “major ick” when he touched her. She later talked to Paul in the pool. They talked about Russian food, and Irina asked him to “dab her up,” and he did.

Episode 5 showed Zack and Irina breaking up. Irina asked him if he thought about Bliss Poureetezadi. He admitted he did.

“I thought about someone else too,” she told him.

“I’m sure…he’s with your best friend,” Zack replied.

“I know, but…the one that got away, you know,” she said.

Irina claimed she had the most real conversation with Paul. “I’m not blind,” Zack said. “I could see it.”

Irina says she ‘never wanted to pursue’ Paul

Zack Goytowski and Irina Solomonova on ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 4 | Netflix

Every season the Love Is Blind cast sees each other for the first time on their honeymoon. Season 4 showed Irina surprisingly flirting with her friend’s man. She addressed this with Entertainment Weekly.

“Flirting with Paul in the pool, that was not who I am. That’s not my character,” she claimed. “I had too much alcohol, and, yes, Paul was someone that I felt in energy with, but it was something I never wanted to pursue and haven’t pursued and won’t pursue.”

“It was more in the sense of realizing the connection I had with him, I want that with my future husband. And I didn’t have that with Zack,” she continued. The event planner went on to talk about missing something with Zack.

“That made me be like, ‘I want this with my husband and I don’t have it,” she said. “And I obviously regret that was my best friend’s [fiancé]. There’s a bigger picture and life is bigger than just this one month that we’d been filmed.”

The teaser shows Irina talking to Micah about Paul

Irina’s engagement might not have worked out. But fans will see her again, according to the teaser.

“Me seeing Paul, honestly I was way more attracted to him than to Zack,” she told Micah.

“Do you still have these unresolved feelings for him?” Micah asked.

“I did feel romance with Paul,” Irina answered.

Micah looked shocked by this. Fans will have to wait to see how the conversation ended.