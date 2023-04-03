‘Love Is Blind’: Irina Solomonova Apologizes for ‘Immature’ Behavior

Netflix’s Love Is Blind Season 4 villain Irina Solomonova has apologized for her insensitive behavior during the show that upset her castmates and viewers.

Irina Solomonova apologizes for ‘immature’ behavior in ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 4

About a week after Micah Lussier apologized for her “mean girl” behavior on Love Is Blind, Irina Solomonova followed suit. In a two-minute video posted to her Instagram on April 2, she apologized for taking so long to address the backlash but noted she wanted to “process” everything before releasing a response.

According to the reality TV star, she already privately spoke to the affected co-stars and offered an apology to the public who felt triggered by her actions.

Out of the pods and into reality. Three new episodes of Love Is Blind are now streaming! ? pic.twitter.com/CmryIrVu7w — Love is Blind (@LoveisBlindShow) March 31, 2023

Irina admitted she behaved immaturely and didn’t believe her ex Zack Goytowski, his new fianceé Bliss Poureetezadi, Amber Wilder, Jackelina “Jackie” Bonds, or Micah deserved how she treated them. She continued, noting she wanted to “add value” to people but recognized she did the opposite while on the show. Irina compared the experience to looking in a mirror, noting it offered another perspective to her.

The reality TV star specifically apologized to Zack for shutting him out when he tried to open up to her and claimed something “emotional” happened with her at the time, causing her to act out of character. Many fans noticed the similarity to Micah’s apology. Additionally, Bliss previously told Showbiz Cheat Sheet that she felt Irina intentionally acted maliciously.

Micah Lussier and Irina were mean girls during season 4

During Love Is Blind Season 4, Irina opened up about her journey with acne and hoped to find someone who would fall in love with her for her.

She strongly connected with Zack in the pods and became close friends with Micah in the living quarters. The friends upset viewers, and other castmates, with how they behaved and treated the experiment.

falling asleep.. falling in love.. same but dif ? the first five episodes of LOVE IS BLIND S4 ARE OUT NOW! pic.twitter.com/2mYRem5j27 — Love is Blind (@LoveisBlindShow) March 24, 2023

Micah told Paul Peden to cut off his connection with Amber to pursue her, and he agreed. When Amber returned crying after the breakup, Micah told Irina to eavesdrop on her conversation.

Irina listened and hid behind a counter, laughing at Amber’s tears. Additionally, Irina noticed Bliss making cupcakes for Zack’s birthday, which she forgot, and asked for one of her candles, upsetting Bliss.

Irina also flirted with Micah’s fianceé

Their drama made its way into the pods when talking to Zach, and he seemed to side with Irina, especially after Bliss claimed his choosing her would reflect on his character.

Therefore, he dumped her to propose to Irina. The initial meeting was awkward as the lawyer seemed excited while she refused to kiss him and compared him to a cartoon character.

It's almost time to get back to the pods. Meet the new cast ? and get ready for Season 4, coming March 24th. Trailer tomorrow ? pic.twitter.com/8DpOu58p1w — Love is Blind (@LoveisBlindShow) March 7, 2023

It didn’t get any better during the Mexico vacation as she made it a point to sleep on the opposite side of the bed and rejected all his advancements.

After hitting it off with her best friend’s fianceé, Paul, she admitted to Zack she wanted to explore it, ultimately ending things. Micah found out about the flirty interaction and confronted her friend, feeling betrayed over the incident. However, Paul doesn’t seem interested, and Irina hasn’t appeared in the show again, yet.

New episodes of Love Is Blind drop Fridays on Netflix.