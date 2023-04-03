‘Love Is Blind’: Jackie Says Marshall Called Her ‘the Most Disgusting Name’ in a Post-and-Delete

Netflix‘s Love Is Blind Season 4 star Jackelina Bonds got stressed before meeting fianceé Marshall Glaze’s family. However, it seemingly went well. After the episode aired, Jackie implied she faked the pleasant interaction and accused him of calling her “the most disgusting name” beforehand.

Jackelina Bonds says Marshall Glaze called her a ‘disgusting name’ in ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 4

Jackelina Bonds and Marshall Glaze hit it off in the pods’ phase of Love Is Blind Season 4 and attended the subsequent Mexico vacation as an engaged couple.

Following the rollercoaster getaway, they returned to Seattle to test their new real-life relationship. It started well as Jackie was impressed by Marshall’s cooking, but things took a turn shortly before they met his family. She got emotional and thought she couldn’t do it due to the stress.

Out of the pods and into reality. Three new episodes of Love Is Blind are now streaming! ? pic.twitter.com/CmryIrVu7w — Love is Blind (@LoveisBlindShow) March 31, 2023

Regardless, Jackie went through it and appeared to have a good time with his family. After the episode aired, she reacted to the meeting on Instagram.

Jackie shared a reel of a clip featuring the interaction posted by Netflix and included the caption, “Lmao at the fact that I had to sit here and play nice while I got called the most disgusting name by him before meeting his family.” She has since deleted the Instagram story, but a fan on the Love Is Blind subreddit captured it and uploaded it to the site.

Jackie got emotional before meeting Marshall’s family

While in the pods, Jackie and Marshall connected as they believed they had what each other wanted in a partner. Additionally, she had a connection with Josh Demas.

However, Jackie told Marshall that Josh upset her by insisting he would leave the experiment if they didn’t end up together. It upset Marshall, who confronted Josh in their living quarters.

falling asleep.. falling in love.. same but dif ? the first five episodes of LOVE IS BLIND S4 ARE OUT NOW! pic.twitter.com/2mYRem5j27 — Love is Blind (@LoveisBlindShow) March 24, 2023

Ultimately, Jackie chose Marshall, and they left engaged. Things quickly got rocky when she had an emotional breakdown during the first couple of nights of their getaway due to family issues.

Marshall comforted her, and they appeared strong until the couple returned to a shared home in Seattle. The phase started well when he cooked her breakfast, as she hadn’t experienced that before. However, it took a turn before meeting his family when she claimed she was stressed.

‘Love Is Blind’ finds Jackie and Marshall on the rocks after a big fight

Afterward, the couple got into an off-camera fight where Jackie apparently told her fianceé to “man up.” He chose to leave for the night before returning, where the engaged couple attempted to work out their issues.

She noted she wanted them to have sex and asked him to be more “aggressive.” However, Marshall claimed he was not aggressive and said she didn’t do anything to turn him on.

It's almost time to get back to the pods. Meet the new cast ? and get ready for Season 4, coming March 24th. Trailer tomorrow ? pic.twitter.com/8DpOu58p1w — Love is Blind (@LoveisBlindShow) March 7, 2023

Their conversation turned heated, but they appeared to make up. It didn’t last long, as the two attended Chelsea’s birthday party solo. Josh appeared at the event and drunkenly confessed his love for Jackie.

Another participant Zack Goytowski initially got engaged to Irina Solomonova, but things didn’t work out during their time in Mexico. After returning to Seattle, he rekindled his romance with his other connection from the pods, Bliss Poureetezadi, and proposed to her. Will Jackie follow suit and dump Marshall and pursue things with Josh?

New episodes of Love Is Blind Season 4 air Fridays on Netflix.