‘Love Is Blind’: Josh Demas Isn’t the Only Cast Member to Train in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

We get a glimpse into the lives of the Love Is Blind Season 4 cast. Josh Demas has competed in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, and he’s not the only one trained in the sport.

Josh Demas of ‘Love Is Blind’ has a wrestling history

Josh Demas on ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 4 | Monty Brinton/Netflix © 2023

We don’t learn much about Josh during the season. But fans noticed his ears look different because he has cauliflower ears caused by blunt trauma, and blood fills up into the visible part of the ear.

Josh was a collegiate wrestler for Ohio State University. Now he trains in no-gi Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. You can watch one of his matches from 2022 in Flo Grappling.

Josh was in a love triangle with Jackelina “Jackie” Bonds and Marshall Glaze. Jackie claimed Marshall was the only one getting to know her on an emotional level, so she picked him. They got engaged, then slowly realized they were incompatible.

Josh later returned and told Jackie to pick him if she wasn’t going to be with Marshall. She ended her relationship with Marshall and was open to getting to know Josh.

He’s not the only one who trains in the martial arts in the cast. Zack has videos of him showing his moves on the mat on social media.

Zack Goytowski also trains in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

Zack Goytowski and Bliss Poureetezadi in ‘Love is Blind’ | Courtesy of Netflix © 2023

The lawyer fell in love with Bliss Poureetezadi and Irina Solomonova in the pods. Bliss and Irina had conflict in the women’s living quarters, which pressured the lawyer to make a decision. He proposed to Irina but regretted it after their honeymoon. He later reunited with Bliss.

The lawyer trains in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and posted about his promotion to brown belt in 2021 on Instagram. “This week I had the honor of being promoted to a brown belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu,” reads the caption of a picture of himself and other athletes. “Each of the guys in this picture has substantially changed my Jiu-Jitsu. And motivated me to grow as both a person and a Jiu-Jitsu practitioner. You guys have been more than just training partners. You’ve been mentors and a family. Matt, Jim, Jay, Pat, Chris and everyone else at Axiom it’s been an honor training with you. I’ve learned something from each of you.”

That’s not the only way Zack is active. When fans discovered his other hobbies, they started questioning his meeting with Bliss’s dad.

Zack said he bonded with Bliss’ dad over sports

Bliss Poureetzadi, her father, Shah, and Zack Goytowski on ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 4 | Netflix

Zack recently posted an Instagram reel of him dancing, training in jiu-jitsu, and doing water sports. Fans remembered the scene of him meeting Bliss’s dad, Shah, who asked him if he fished or played golf. Zack said no, and Shah assumed he wasn’t into sports.

“When Bliss’ dad asked if you were into sports, why did you say ‘no’?! You are ACTIVE and fit af!!! Can’t say the same about him…” a viewer commented on his post.

“You only get to see part of the conversation. We actually did end up connecting on that. He’s a former veteran and was actually highly athletic before getting injured,” Zack replied.

That means the meeting might not be as bad as it looked in the episode. Fans will have to tune in on April 14 to see how the season ends and watch the live reunion to see if the jiu-jitsu students will be there.