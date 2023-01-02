‘Love Is Blind’: Is Mallory Zapata Dating Anyone?

Chicago-based communications manager Mallory Zapata made her reality TV debut on season 2 of Netflix’s Love Is Blind. Even though she left the pods engaged, it didn’t work out. Although he moved on, she was single when featured in the After the Altar special. Is Mallory currently dating anyone?

Is Mallory Zapata from ‘Love Is Blind’ dating anyone?

Viewers last checked in on Mallory Zapata when Love Is Blind: After the Altar, which aired in September 2022, followed the Chicago-based group when they reunited for castmate Natalie Lee’s 30th birthday party.

According to Mallory, she and ex-fianceé Salvador “Sal” Perez hadn’t maintained a friendship after they split at the altar, causing her to feel nervous about seeing him.

He arrived at the event with his new girlfriend, Jessi Palkovic, who quickly made an impression on the other cast members and viewers. She approached Mallory because she didn’t want an uncomfortable vibe between the two, but the interaction made it more awkward for the Chicago-based communications manager as she didn’t see any value in befriending her ex’s girlfriend.

Following the mini-series, Mallory appears to be still single. She remains based in Chicago, where she frequently hangs out with her dog, Rosie, and several season 2 cast members.

Mallory and Sal Perez split at their wedding

During Love Is Blind Season 2, Mallory developed a strong connection with Jarrette Jones, but she admitted she wouldn’t accept his proposal.

Instead, she pursued Sal, believing they might work better as a married couple. When the cast reunited during their honeymoon in Mexico, Mallory and Jarrette appeared to flirt as they joked about a ring he would’ve gotten her, which didn’t sit well with their respective partners.

After explaining the situation to Sal, the two eventually moved on and met each other’s families.

Even though it seemed as though they loved each other, Sal rejected her at the altar, noting he wanted more time. They agreed to date after the show and continue getting to know one another but revealed at the reunion that it didn’t work out. The reality TV stars didn’t go into detail about their split, but they both appeared hurt by whatever happened.

Sal claims Mallory stood him up to hang out with another guy

Speaking to his sisters in a Love Is Blind: After the Altar segment, Sal claimed the couple split because he saw her drunk in a car with another man when they had plans to go shopping together.

A producer asked Mallory about his claims in a scene at the end of the final episode. She denied it, insisting she never stood him up, and noted the guy she hung out with was a longtime close friend.

Following her time on the show, Mallory developed a friendship with Iyanna McNeely, who was engaged to Jarrette when the two had their inappropriate conversation.

Many fans assumed the reality TV stars had bad blood between them due to the awkward circumstance, but they posted a picture together, denouncing the rumors. All three seasons of Love Is Blind are airing on Netflix.