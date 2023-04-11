‘Love Is Blind’: Natalie Doesn’t Back Down to Micah, Call Her Scenes ‘Performative’

In every season of Love Is Blind fans wonder who is there for love or for fame. But during season 4 Natalie Lee claimed sources said Micah Lussier and Paul Peden weren’t genuine. Micah responded, and Lee isn’t backing down.

Natalie wants to hear more of Micah’s perspective on the ‘Love Is Blind’ rumor

Shayne Jansen and Natalie Lee on ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 2 | Netflix

Lee and Deepti Vempati reacted to season 4 episodes 9 to 11. They started Out Of The Pods by addressing current news, including Micah’s response to their claims.

“Another thing that we heard is Micah actually responded to my comments on our previous podcast episode,” Lee said. “When I say I don’t think that her and Paul were genuine. I heard from some sources, multiple sources that her intent to be on the show weren’t genuine and like that relationship wasn’t genuine.”

Micah of ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 4 | Netflix

The season 4 cast member’s response was in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. “I think that she should have taken the time to talk to me or Paul before saying something like that,” Micah said. “She went through this experience. She knows how things can be portrayed or feel. I’m sure she went through the same thing with [Natalie’s ex] Shayne [Jansen], so I think that maybe she should have given me a little grace, especially in something that’s so incredibly untrue.”

So what did the season 2 cast member have to say? “I respect her response,” Lee said. “I mean what is she going to say? Like, ‘Yes, I’m not genuine in this process.’ And we’d love to have her on the podcast. I would love to hear her side of the story because I think we heard from a few people who are close to the set, or close to Love Is Blind that they aren’t very genuine. So I’d love to hear if she–like her perspective of it and why people thought that of her and Paul.”

Natalie thinks Micah and Paul are performative

The hosts recapped the new episodes and had a lot to say about Micah and Paul’s scenes. “The only thing about them is I feel like they say so little about their relationship that every scene with them just feels the same,” Lee explained. “Just like, ‘I miss you. I love you. I have love for you.’ And so I feel like we’re just not getting a lot from them.”

“I completely agree with you,” Vempati responded. She reminded fans that Micah told Kwame Appiah that her relationship wasn’t all rainbow and butterflies.

“I wanna know what these issues are,” she said. “Please tell me what the issues are apart from Paul not wanting to move to Scottsdale and Micah not liking Paul’s apartment. Like what are the big issues that they have?”

Lee said their conversations “are a whole lot of nothing.” In comparison to, Brett Brown and Tiffany Pennywell talk about real-life issues, and we learn about them.

“I think Micah and Paul are just being very performative in the words that they say,” she later claimed. “Like it feels like they’re just saying the words to the audience versus themselves. Like this just sounds good so we’re going to say it.”

We have one more episode and the live reunion for season 4. Lee will likely give her thoughts on how Micah and Paul’s scenes in the final episodes.