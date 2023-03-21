‘Love Is Blind’ Season 4 Cast’s Ages Make Fans ‘Hopeful’ for Real Love Stories

As more time passes Love Is Blind fans are losing hope of getting real love stories. Those who want fame know the Netflix show is a hit and that changes things. But fans feel encouraged by looking at the ages of season 4’s cast.

Where does ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 4 take place?

The Netflix show went to Seattle for its fourth season. Capitol Hill Seattle reported the cast and crew were in Capitol Hill venues to film in spring 2022.

There reportedly was a casting call in the fall and applicants had to be 21 years old or older. They also have to give their deal breakers, if they’re open to dating someone who is divorced, and more.

The season 4 trailer didn’t hide which contestants move forward in the process. There is also plenty of drama.

A man says he made a mistake and will propose to another woman. Jackelina tells her partner that they’re not having sex. Someone doesn’t show up to her wedding dress fitting.

Age is also mentioned in the trailer. Tiffany, who is 37, cries and tells the camera, “I have doubts about being my age and not finding a person.”

Most of the ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 4 cast is over the age of 30

Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey on ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 4 | Netflix

Many people assume that older people might take dating and relationships more seriously. A Reddit thread laid out the ages of everyone in season 4, and fans think it’s a good sign. The youngest are Micah, Jackelina, and Marshall at 27. The oldest is Brandie at 39.

“I’ve been begging the bachelor franchise to do this for years… glad SOMEBODY answered my prayers… even if it’s a different show lol” one fan wrote.

“Omg yes! I have been waiting for people to be 30+ since season 1 aired. In what world are a bunch of 21-25 year olds ready for marriage? The show was so inauthentic because of this,” a viewer commented.

“Seems like a decent age range. Perhaps after the Cole debacle they were like ‘sh*t we need older people’. Everyone is different but I doubt many people in their early 20’s are looking for a life partner AND want to be on a reality TV show. Big AND.. lol” a commenter wrote.

Other fans have doubts about this cast

It's almost time to get back to the pods. Meet the new cast ? and get ready for Season 4, coming March 24th. Trailer tomorrow ? pic.twitter.com/8DpOu58p1w — Love is Blind (@LoveisBlindShow) March 7, 2023

Some fans still think the Love Is Blind Season 4 cast could be there for fame instead of love. “They’re all there to be influencers. The show cannot be taken seriously,” someone claimed.

“They’re definitely still there just to boost IGs this show is so fake now but doesn’t mean I’m not watching,” another fan wrote.

“It’s nice to see this sort of age range but I’m afraid it won’t stop some people from coming on the show to start drama and get a boost on their social media following,” a commenter agreed.

Fans will have to wait to see how much love and drama is in the new season. Season 4 is released on Netflix Friday, March 24.