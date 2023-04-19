‘Love Is Blind’ Season 4 Reunion: Paul Thinks Host Vanessa Brought ‘Personal Bias’ Into His Questioning

Love Is Blind fans have a lot to say following the Season 4 reunion. Host Vanessa Lachey, in particular, has been criticized for her biased interviews of some cast members. Paul, for one, felt specifically targeted by her.

Paul Peden | Roger Kisby/Getty Images for Netflix

Paul’s time on ‘Love Is Blind’

Paul left the pods engaged to Micah, a controversial contestant throughout the experiment. Based on what viewers saw leading up to the wedding, the two actually seemed to have a relatively smooth relationship. They had a few issues — they couldn’t agree on where to live and Micah’s best friend didn’t love Paul — but, especially compared to past Love Is Blind couples, nothing too major.

However, come wedding day, Paul decided to say “no.” He cited multiple reasons, but the one Vanessa seemed to harp on in the reunion was that he couldn’t envision Micah as a mother.

Paul felt interrogated by Vanessa during the reunion

The Love Is Blind Reunion… LIVE this time ?? Don’t miss the cast spilling the tea in real time on Sunday 4/16 at 8PM ET/5PM PT, only on @netflix! pic.twitter.com/iuCvXCm6hd — Love is Blind (@LoveisBlindShow) April 4, 2023

In an interview with People, Paul likened the questions he received from Vanessa at the reunion to an “interrogation.”

“I thought that I detected a little bit of personal bias there. I’m not sure what it was, and I guess she’s within her right to drill on personal bias, but she shouldn’t present as being an objective neutral party if that’s the case,” he said. “But I think it’s fair to continue follow-up questions. But if we’re going to go that route, we need to be able to have a full-length conversation.”

Paul felt like Vanessa had a ‘personal bias’ against him

For Paul, Vanessa’s questioning felt personal.

“I was like, ‘F*** man.’ They kept drilling, drilling it down on me,” Paul told Entertainment Tonight. “I think I said my piece. I think Vanessa might have had a little bit of personal bias in that scenario or at least I kind of detected that. I don’t know. But that’s just my assumption based on how she continued to drill into it after I gave my full rationale for why I felt the way that I did.”

What did Vanessa want Paul to say? That she was right and he should have seen Micah as a mother? He can’t change how he felt. That wouldn’t do anyone any favors, including Micah.

“I think it was extremely reductive in the way that they dismissed all nuance and complexity in why I said no,” he told the publication. “It was framed as, the reason that I said no was that she wasn’t able to fill a mothering role and a nurturing atmosphere and whatever. That was one piece of the puzzle. It was incredibly complex, but that was the answer. That was the reason why. And that’s just a fraction of the story.”

Though, following the reunion, Vanessa actually sent Paul flowers.

“Thanks for acknowledging the accidental misleading @vanessalachey,” Paul wrote on his Instagram Stories alongside a photo of the bouquet.