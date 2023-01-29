‘Love Is Blind’ Star Shake Chatterjee Bailed on ‘Perfect Match’ After Learning Nick Lachey was Host

Love Is Blind star Shake Chatterjee ruffled more than a few feathers during his time on the show. Things between him and host Nick Lachey got especially heated during the season 2 reunion. Apparently, animosity between the two remains because Shake just revealed he backed out of Netflix’s new reality dating competition Perfect Match after learning Nick was returning as the host. Here’s what we know.

Throughout Love Is Blind Season 2, Shake angered fans and costars with his derogatory comments. He made several remarks about his fiancé Deepti’s body. The veterinarian even said he considered her as more of an aunt-like figure than a sexual partner.

When Shake compared marriage to “making a big purchase,” Vanessa Lachey lost her cool. Then Nick chimed in. “What you were looking for sounds to me like the conventional dating world,” Nick pointed out. When Shake disagreed, he continued, “What were you missing in the conventional dating world that you thought you could find here?”

After the reunion, Shake took to Instagram to post even more of his displeasure with his time on the show and at the reunion. The Love Is Blind star accused Nick of “being an impartial host” and said his comment about why Shake doesn’t treat humans was a dig at veterinarians. Needless to say, things could’ve gone better.

‘Love Is Blind’ star Shake turned down ‘Perfect Match’ after learning Nick Lachey was hosting

Netflix’s newest reality dating competition show, Perfect Match, hits the streamer on Valentine’s Day. It features former cast members from other reality shows. This includes several people from Love Is Blind like Shayne Jansen, Damian Powers, and Diamond Jack. Now, it turns out Perfect Match producers also asked Shake to join the series, but he turned them down.

On a now-expired Instagram Story, Shake posted a screenshot of an email from producers discussing his contract. Shake added text to the Story that read, “Happy for my friends on Perfect Match but there was no way I was going to participate with that clown Nick Lachey hosting. I backed out as soon as I found out he was involved.”

So, it’s safe to say these two haven’t hugged and made up yet. Plus, it doesn’t look like that’s happening anytime soon.

Shake turned down ‘After the Altar’ as well

Apparently, the Love Is Blind Season 2 villain is no stranger to turning down offers to appear on other reality TV shows. Netflix’s After the Altar catches up with each season’s cast of Love Is Blind to see where they stand in their current relationships after the dust settles. The season 2 special featured everyone but Shake.

In an interview with Express, Shake addressed his absence, saying, “I was approached. But I said no, because I just didn’t trust how they were going to edit me.”

While Shake might not appear on Perfect Match, there are plenty of other former cast members to keep audiences entertained. Check it out when episodes 1-4 drop on Feb. 14, exclusively on Netflix.