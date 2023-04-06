‘Love Is Blind’: Why Josh Demas Has Cauliflower Ear

Season 4 of Love Is Blind focuses on prominent couples. But other people from the pods have slipped into the show. One of them is Josh Demas, and some viewers notice his ears look different. Here is why he has a cauliflower ear.

Who ‘Love Is Blind’ cast member, Josh Demas?

Season 4 had more episodes take place in the pods because there were multiple dramatic love triangles there. Josh and Marshall Glaze were interested in Jackelina “Jackie” Bonds. We didn’t see much of Josh, but we saw how their connection affected Marshall.

Jackie was emotional at the thought of rejecting Josh because she didn’t want to hurt his feelings. She told Marshall that another man said if she didn’t choose him, he’d pack his bags and leave.

Marshall was angry and tried to find out who it was. Josh spoke up, but didn’t go into detail about his conversation with Jackie. In the end, Jackie and Marshall got engaged.

Why Josh has cauliflower ear

Cauliflower ear or wrestler’s ear is caused by blunt trauma, according to National Library of Medicine. Blood fills up in the visible area of the area and disrupts blood flow in healthy cartilage.

Unsurprisingly Josh does modern martial arts and Brazilian jiu-jitsu. He was a collegiate wrestler for Ohio State University and currently represents the Soul Fighters in MMA, according to Flo Grappling.

Fans can watch his full match against Izaak Michell on the website. It has the date of May 18, 2022. So the athlete has a long career in high-contact sports. His ear is tied to that experience.

Why Jackie might pick Josh after all

Jackie’s roomba is named Marshall, so clearly they are meant to be! pic.twitter.com/5Y1Wpdsv5y — Strong Black Lead (@strongblacklead) March 27, 2023

The love triangles usually end with the engagements. But that might not be the case for season 4. For one, Jackie said Marshall isn’t her type on the honeymoon.

“Physically, Marshall, if I would have saw him, I probably would have swiped because I always gone over 6’5” tatted on both sides, tatted on the neck, the fade, hooper, athletic, tall, and Marshall is the opposite of that,” she told the camera.

She claimed being with him is deeper than looks. But in “Pick Me,” they have their biggest fight, and it came down to aggression.

Marshall claimed Jackie told him to “boss up” the other night. He felt like she was saying he wasn’t a man. He left their shared apartment and stayed at his place to cool off.

The couple talked when he returned. “I never said you weren’t man enough for me,” she told him. “I just said to be more aggressive. We don’t have sex, bro.”

Marshall later admitted he was not aggressive, and Jackie never tried to pursue him. She asked why he was with her then, and he called her a project.

The episode ends with the couple going to Chelsea Griffin’s birthday party separately. Josh is there, and he tells Jackie if she’s going to marry someone it should be him. It looks like she’s considering it. Since Josh seems to have no problem with being aggressive in his pursuit of her and falls into her athletic type, she might walk away from Marshall for good.