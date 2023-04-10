‘Love Is Blind’: Why Marshall Asked Jackie for the Ring Back That He Didn’t Buy

Sometimes engagements end, and there is a question of what to do with the ring on Love Is Blind. After some outrage, Jackelina “Jackie” Bond and Marshall Glaze addressed their breakup scene that ended with talking about the ring.

Marshall asked Jackie for the engagement ring on ‘Love Is Blind’

‘Love Is Blind’ stars Marshall and Jackie | Cr. Netflix

Marshall proposed to Jackie in the pods, and she accepted. Their relationship had a steady decline, and in “Thank You, Next,” Jackie ended it. Marshall asked why she had accepted his proposal.

“In the pods…what I felt for you was real,” she told him. “That was…so real to me. It’s just the outside world got to us.”

Jackie claimed she tried to answer his questions, but it wasn’t enough for him. Marshall said he never asked anything from her. She then said she couldn’t love him and admitted she was attracted to Josh Demas.

“I would like the ring back because I don’t think that you deserve it,” he told her. “Because you should never have accepted my proposal.”

“Well, I’m gonna keep the ring because…I accepted it because I wanted to marry you,” she replied. “Everything I told you in that pod was real.”

“And you know what? I–I don’t care,” he said. “You can–you can keep the ring. Every time you look at that ring, whatever you do with it, I want you to be reminded that you passed up on something great.” They went their separate ways.

Many fans were angry that Jackie refused to return the ring. But others questioned if Marshall even paid for it. Jackie released a statement and claimed Love Is Blind provided the ring.

Marshall jokes about asking for the ring

Some fans questioned if Jackie was telling the truth in her statement, while others believed her. Reality Ashley posted the clip of Marshall asking for the ring on TikTok. “We’ve seen what happens when they give the ring back [laughing emojis.” It then cuts to Diamond Jack giving Carlton Morton her ring back, and he throws it in the pool.

“I mean, if Marshall didn’t pay for the ring, why he pressed to pocket it himself?” a person commented. Marshall responded with a TikTok using the sound of Denzel Washington saying, “You know what I mean? I’m from around the way. I’m leaving with somethin’. Like, I’m leaving here with somethin’.”

“Ayooo somebody take Marshall phone [laughing emojis],” a fan wrote. “Lock it away! Throw away the key!” he replied.

Jackie claims she met with Josh after the breakup

Josh Demas on ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 4 | Monty Brinton/Netflix © 2023

The episodes made it seem like Jackie didn’t show up for wedding dress shopping, met with Josh, then broke up with Marshall. But her statement on social media claimed that wasn’t the order of events.

“Marshall and I were broken up before I saw Josh at the coffee shop,” read part of the statement. “I am wearing different clothes, my hair is styled different and at the end of the video I say ‘I DON’T KNOW IF I AM GOING TO BE WITH JOSH.’ I am not sure what the reason is for playing the coffee shop date before the break up before Josh and I had our coffee shop date.”

At least we had some things cleared up about the breakup. Hopefully, we’ll get more answers at the live reunion.