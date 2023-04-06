‘Love Is Blind’: Zack Gives His Theory on Why Irina Shut Him Down Mid-Breakup in Their Mexico Hotel Room

If you’re watching Season 4 of Love is Blind on Netflix, then you’re likely enthralled by the drama surrounding cast member Zack Goytowski. After choosing Irina Solomonova over Bliss Poureetezadi, he realized he had made a huge mistake while the couple vacationed in Mexico. Zack has since offered his theory on Irina’s strange behavior after the two met face to face.

(L to R) Zach and Irina | Courtesy of Netflix

Zack blames Irina’s behavior on ‘insecurities’

During their last night in Mexico, Zack and Irina sat in their hotel room in awkward silence until Irina suggested they sit separately on the plane ride home. Zack then called his experience with her “absolutely horrible,” to which she agreed. After Irina made it clear she wasn’t going to try to get to know Zack and that she was more interested in another castmate, Zack said they should “call it.”

Things seem amicable, but when Zack asked Irina if she wanted to hear his theory on why they didn’t work out, she shut him down. This didn’t go unnoticed by fans, who took to Zack’s Instagram page to share their opinions.

A user named @karol.lemosp commented: “Netflix should make an entire movie over your breakup scene, yet you were very classy and calm even then… But I got curious, what was your theory? By that time, she must have figured it out already, and wouldn’t let you finish your thought (which, I must say, is a very rude thing to do by the terms of a consensual brutal-purge-breakup.)”

Zack’s response to the comment offers some insight into what he was thinking at that moment.

“Sometimes, when people are dealing with insecurities, and they’re afraid they might be rejected, they reject you so that you can’t reject them. The classic you can’t fire me, I quit. Or just completely avoid being vulnerable to avoid rejection. In Mexico, I thought that might have been one of the reasons she was acting the way she did. That there was an underlying fear or insecurity that manifested when we met. And she just couldn’t really get over it. I don’t know if that was her motivation or not. It just seemed plausible to me at the time.” Instagram

During their break up, Irina did admit that she treated Zack poorly the whole time they were together and that he deserved better.

Zack admitted he thought Irina was more likely to accept him

The Love Is Blind Reunion… LIVE this time ?? Don’t miss the cast spilling the tea in real time on Sunday 4/16 at 8PM ET/5PM PT, only on @netflix! pic.twitter.com/iuCvXCm6hd — Love is Blind (@LoveisBlindShow) April 4, 2023

While watching from home, it was immediately obvious that Zack had made the wrong choice when he proposed to Irina. However, it makes more sense after learning why he chose her over Bliss. Talking about Bliss, Zack replied to another Instagram user saying:

“Maybe the truth is I didn’t have the courage to see if our love could overcome all obstacles. Maybe I thought there was too much in the real world that would get in the way. Maybe I thought she was a little too good for me. I wasn’t just thinking about who was best for me. I was thinking about whose family would accept me. And who would actually say I do at the altar. And who would be able to accept me. All of me. I definitely did make the wrong choice. But first choice doesn’t mean best choice.”

Fans may recall that marrying into a family that accepted him was important to Zack, as it was a problem for him in past relationships.

Zack called his experience on the show ‘surreal’

Despite his experience with Irina, Zack insisted that fans not harass her online. In an unprecedented move, he got ahead of the drama before it unfolded on the show and posted a heartfelt video on Instagram addressing his friends, family, and fans.

“It was an incredible, unbelievable experience. I mean, surreal,” he stated before getting into the reason behind his post. Zack then cautioned viewers that they may see people do or say hurtful things to him and other castmates throughout the season and asked that people “show them some grace.”

Without mentioning Irina, the reality star asked that no one attack cast members online. Instead, he suggested viewers pray for them and send them a nice message.

You can catch new episodes of Love is Blind on Netflix every Friday night!