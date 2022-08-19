‘Love Island USA’ Fans Call Phoebe’s Pitch to Chad ‘Disingenuous’

The islanders on Love Island USA often have to make their argument to stay. But fans aren’t buying what Phoebe Siegel said about loving slow-burn romance in the newest episode.

[SPOILER ALERT: Spoilers ahead for ‘Love Island USA’ Season 4 Episode 28.]

Chad will choose between Phoebe and Courtney

Episode 28 showed Chad Robinson still getting to know Courtney Boerner and Phoebe. After the heart rate challenge, Courtney walked back her ultimatum to Chad. She’s willing for both of them to get to know other people.

Courtney pulled newcomer Joel Bierwert aside to talk. He revealed he’s ready for marriage and wants someone willing to move to Massachusetts one day. Courtney admitted she doesn’t know if she’s ready for marriage in her interview and doesn’t like the cold. But was open to getting to know him.

Chad and Phoebe continue to flirt. The episode ended with the men having to pick a woman to couple up with. Phoebe made one last attempt to sway him.

“You’re very similar to me in the way that like I’m like a slow burner,” she said. “I don’t just like a spark and wanna date right away. And like I like to have that forming of a relationship and just seeing where it can grow.” They then kissed.

Courtney told Joel she thought they could have a nice connection. He told her she’s an amazing person.

‘Love Island USA’ fans call out Phoebe for claiming she loves a slow burn

Fans are sharing their opinions on Phoebe on Reddit. Her latest plea isn’t going over well.

A user started a thread with, “Hearing her tell Chad that she likes a slow burn and she needs time to grow a connection almost made me laugh out loud. Her whole pitch to both Isaiah and Chazz was that they had an instant, ‘undeniable’ connection. I understand that she wants to stay on the show but as a viewer it’s off-putting to watch someone saying and doing whatever in order to get picked.”

“Yes, this. She could not sound more disingenuous,” someone replied.

Some fans were arguing that Phoebe isn’t supposed to be believable. “That there is such a large pile to join shows Phoebe’s role on the show,” a third fan wrote. “She’s a villain. You aren’t supposed to identify with her. You are supposed to root for her to get her comeuppance. Which she will. She will be the odd girl out in the recoupling and come back to the real world. So lets all remember it’s just a show and not hate on her on social media platforms.”

Chad might pick Mackenzie

In the end, Chad’s only options aren’t just Phoebe and Courtney. Mackenzie Dipman from season 2 is also interested in him.

“I think that I am just anxious to get to know you,” Mackenzie told him. “I know I want to get to know you specifically better. I don’t know that like if you were to choose Phoebe, that new guys came in that she would pick you over them. I’m confident that I probably would.”

Phoebe does have the habit of pursuing available men. The next episode will reveal who Chad chooses.

