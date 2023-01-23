‘Love Island USA’: Zeta Says Her Popularity Got to Timmy, Called Her ‘Entitled’

Zeta Morrison gave an update on her love life. She revealed her relationship with Timmy Pandolfi is over and her popularity on Love Island USA affected them.

'Love Island USA' Season 4 cast read tweets from fans

Love Island USA has the cast become couples in hopes to become the most popular. Season 4 had a game where the cast read tweets from fans with the names removed.

They then guess who the tweets were about to win. But some tweets were harsh and revealed how some fans viewed the stars. Apparently, this game had a lasting effect on one of the couples.

Zeta says Timmy’s energy changed after a ‘Love Island USA’ tweet

Zeta said she started questioning if she really knew him. “He told me. He was like, ‘You’re used to treating you a certain way. And I’m not gonna do that,’” she claimed.

The blogger was unclear about what he meant by that. “So, how do people treat me? Like…with respect and stuff?” she asked. “And I don’t–I still, till this day, don’t know what he means. But he said that more than once. And it’s always been from a place of, ‘I’m not going to treat you the way they do. You think you’re gonna get like that type of treatment from me. Like, it’s not.’”

She gave another example of these types of conversations. “He’d always be like, ‘You met your match,’” the winner continued. “He would always say that and says he’s joking, but I just was like, What do these things mean?’ Like there was an undertone that I was always feeling.”

The reality TV star said she realized he was “uncomfortable with my light.” She believes this started in the villa when a fan tweeted Zeta’s in first class, and he’s in coach, and the cast read it for a challenge. Zeta said other islanders would tell Timmy that he was lucky to be with her, and she wished they didn’t say it because she felt he was tired of it.

Zeta said she loved it when Timmy got compliments. She felt he refused to compliment her because she got enough of them from other people. “But that’s who I wanted it from,” she explained.

Zeta says Timmy called her ‘entitled’

The reality star says another problem in their relationship was communication. She claimed Timmy would go days without talking to her at times, and she tried to get him to communicate more.

The couple went to London so he could meet her parents. Zeta claimed he waited until they got there to reveal he planned to leave earlier and his sister was coming. He revealed he would stay with his sister instead of his girlfriend.

“Of course, I’m explaining, expressing my frustration to him. And he’s like, ‘Oh, you’re so entitled.’ He always used that on me,” she said. “And I was like, ‘Damn, am I?’” Zeta said she second-guessed herself throughout the whole relationship.