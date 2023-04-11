Luke Gulbranson Returns to ‘Summer House’ and Gabby Prescod Reveals They Matched on a Dating App – Are They Compatible?

Luke Gulbranson made a surprise appearance on Summer House and new friend Gabby Prescod revealed that they matched on a dating app, but he ghosted her during the pandemic.

It’s a small world indeed because Prescod said they made a connection, talked, and then he disappeared. “Many moons ago, Luke and I matched on a dating app and we chatted for a while,” Prescod said in a confessional. “But he actually did not get back to me during the pandemic. So I thought that was dead in the water. And now he just comes in looking like a Midwestern, country, Hampton’s hybrid of … something.”

Prescod is introduced to Gulbranson at Cooke’s 40th birthday party and he doesn’t seem to recognize her. They chat at the party, but not for long.

Is Luke Gulbranson and Gabby Prescod compatible according to the stars?

Despite getting ghosted during the pandemic, Prescod feels somewhat optimistic that Gulbranson is at the party. “Cosmically, maybe my love potion is working!” she exclaimed in a confessional.

Gabby Prescod and Luke Gulbranson | Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

But would they be compatible? Prescod insisted that she would never date a man with a Cancer sign. Fortunately, Gulbranson’s birthday is on Dec. 26, making him a Capricorn. Prescod’s birthday is in early May making her a Taurus sign. Do Capricorn and Taurus get along? Apparently, according to astrologer Clarisse Monahan, Taurus and Capricorn get along like a house on fire.

“This combination can be the ultimate power couple,” she told Bustle. “Capricorn can provide a real stability and security for Taurus, which they will enjoy, and Taurus can help Capricorn to open up more to intimacy.”

But Luke spends more time at the ‘Summer House’ talking to Lindsay

And while Prescod was perhaps hoping to connect with Gulbranson, he ended up spending more time talking to Lindsay Hubbard about her friendship with Danielle Olivera. Hubbard and Olivera are clearly struggling in their friendship and Hubbard turned to Gulbranson as a sounding board.

They chat alone in the house, which is when Hubbard updates Gulbranson on what is happening with Olivera. “I’m having like weird s*** with Danielle,” she tells him. “Completely unexpected. She has a lot of very strong opinions about my relationship with Carl. Then she last weekend kind of attacked me at a girls’ dinner. That’s not the way to have a serious conversation with me. She kind of blamed me that our friendship has changed.”

Gulbranson wonders if their friendship tension is all Hubbard’s fault. “Exactly, it’s not,” she replies.

Luke isn’t the only ‘Summer House’ Season 6 cast member to return

Gulbranson isn’t the only former cast member making a surprise appearance. Andrea Denver returned for a weekend and told Showbiz Cheat Sheet he will be back for another weekend later in the season. Also, even though he was not on Summer House, Jason Cameron and Rachel Clark from Winter House show up for Cooke’s party.

Denver told Showbiz Cheat Sheet he hangs out with Gulbranson as often as possible. “Luke is doing great,” he shared. “He is really busy with his acting career, pilot season and he’s going on a lot of auditions. He’s really busy with his maple syrup business, which is doing great. And also is about to launch a beer.”

“So yes, he is really busy and Luke is a great guy,” Denver added. “I’ve got to say, and I know I said that many times, Luke was one of the best surprises to me. Because he’s such a great guy. We get along on a lot of things.”

Summer House is on Monday at 9 pm ET on Bravo.