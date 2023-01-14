‘M3GAN’: Violet McGraw Lost Respect for Allison Williams After ‘Tactical Mistake’ While Filming the Sci-Fi Horror Movie

M3GAN is a sci-fi horror film that also doubles as a dark comedy. The movie found success despite only having a PG-13 rating, which shows promise for future scary flicks. Allison Williams stars opposite Violet McGraw as an aunt and niece, and two worked closely on set. However, Williams admitted to making a “tactical mistake” losing a bit of respect from the child actor after answering a question.

‘M3GAN’ is a dark comedy about a killer doll

M3GAN is about a young girl named Cady, who loses her parents after a fatal car accident. She goes to live with her aunt Gemma, who helps design robots for a toy company. Gemma’s current project is a lifelike doll with increased intelligence named M3GAN.

Gemma gives M3GAN to Cady as a companion to help the girl cope with her loss. Cady becomes attached to M3GAN, and the doll acts as a caregiver. However, M3GAN takes her protective nature too far after adjusting to her surroundings.

The doll begins to harm and even kills those who threaten Cady. Despite having dangerous AI, the film has enough dark humor to entertain viewers. Many people have enjoyed the movie so far. The writers behind it are Aleka Cooper and James Wan.

Allison Williams talks about her mistake with Violet McGraw

Allison Williams attends a screening of “M3GAN” I Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Universal Pictures

Williams plays Gemma in the film, and McGraw is her niece Cady. Naturally, the two stars worked together a lot while filming. According to ScreenRant, the pair formed a great relationship while also bantering with one another. Williams praised McGraw for her intelligence and kindness but felt she lost a little bit of her young co-star’s respect due to one incident.

“She loves Lord of the Rings, and a huge tactical mistake I made [was] she asked me… She asked me very casually, ‘Lord of the Rings or Harry Potter?’ And even though we were in New Zealand — it was so stupid — I just said Harry Potter,” Williams explained. “I spent the rest of our time working together just trying to get some respect back.”

Williams is a self-professed big fan of Harry Potter and feels she “was built partially by the stones of Hogwarts,” so her answer makes sense, even if it did lose her some clout with her co-star.

Allison Williams explains her experience with a doll actor

“M3GAN” does use a real robotic doll in several scenes and Williams describes the experience of acting opposite a killer doll to be quite unique.

“It was a challenge, I will put it that way. Of all the costars I’ve ever had, all of whom have been lovely, she was by far the most temperamental and challenging. ” Williams stated. “From an acting standpoint, if you’re looking for an uncanny experience, it’s very easy to perform against. It just rolls off the tongue.”

Working alongside a nonhuman can be difficult since a person cannot build chemistry like with a human colleague. Additionally, a doll cannot give cues to others to improve the scene. Still, the production felt special since almost every department came together to get the character to work.