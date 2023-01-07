‘M3GAN’s PG-13 Reshoots Indicate That the Future of Horror Movies Is Tamer and More Thrilling Than We Think

M3GAN is one of the most anticipated movies of this year. Horror fans can’t wait to see the titular doll slash her way through a host of people. M3GAN’s director recently spoke about how scary the movie will be — and why the PG-13 rating made it even more frightening than before.

What is ‘M3GAN’ about?

M3GAN was written by James Wan, the creative mind behind the Saw, Insidious, and Conjuring franchises. The plot follows Gemma (Allison Williams), who takes custody of her young niece, who has just been orphaned.

Gemma works at a toy company developing an artificially intelligent doll named M3GAN. She brings home a prototype for her niece, and M3GAN quickly becomes attached to the girl — with deadly results.

‘M3GAN’ director says reshoots to make movie PG-13 made scary scenes ‘more effective’

When M3GAN was initially shot, director Gerard Johnstone intended for it to receive an R-rating. However, he was inspired by Sam Raimi’s PG-13-rated Drag Me To Hell and decided to do some reshoots to have it qualify for a lower rating.

“Making it PG-13 was something that happened after the fact, but it was always so close to PG-13 anyway,” Johnstone told GamesRadar. “It seemed kind of a mistake not to embrace it.” He said that, after reshooting some scenes, they became “more effective.”

Johnstone explained, “It’s like, ‘Yes, you do have to cut away at certain times,’ but it’s fun having to rely on sound and suggestion so much.” He also revealed his favorite re-shot scene — a moment between M3GAN and an unlucky dog.

M3GAN producer Jason Blum and star Allison Williams (both center) | Leon Bennett/Getty Images

The scene initially showed what the deadly doll did to the dog, but Johnstone decided to take the action off-camera, leaving viewers to imagine what M3GAN might have done.

“I remember turning to my sound designer after a re-do and just saying, ‘Holy shit, that’s worse,'” Johnstone laughed. “We were trying to get this PG-13 rating, and I was like, ‘That is so much worse than what we had before.'”

Why more horror movies are aiming for PG-13 ratings

M3GAN is the latest PG-13 horror movie to find success with audiences. Others include the blockbuster A Quiet Place and Happy Death Day franchises, Jordan Peele’s Get Out, and M. Night Shyamalan’s Split.

By leaving some things to the audience’s imaginations, certain scenes are way scarier than they would’ve been if directors chose to show what was happening.

‘M3GAN’ joins ranks of horror’s long list of killer dolls

It’s also the latest horror movie to feature a killer doll. Chucky, star of the Child’s Play movies, and Annabelle, who features in the movies of the same name, are just two of the movie world’s most popular demented dolls.

Other hit movies about creepy children’s toys include 2016’s The Boy, Wan’s Dead Silence, and Magic, starring a very young Sir Anthony Hopkins. M3GAN is already a hit with audiences. It looks like the movie’s doll is set to join the ranks of Hollywood’s most famous murderous dolls.