Why Maddie Ziegler Was Desperate to Be in ‘Bloody Hell’: ‘I Don’t Care What I Have to Do’

Maddie Ziegler may have gotten her start as an actor, but she’s definitely caught the acting bug as of late. In the past few years, the Dance Moms alum has starred in films like Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story and The Fallout. Her latest film, Bloody Hell, marked the 20-year-old’s first leading role in a film. Turns out that the Pittsburgh native was ready and willing to do anything she needed to in order to secure a role in the cast.

‘Bloody Hell’ star Maddie Ziegler | Corey Nickols/Getty Images for IMDb

What is Maddie Ziegler’s new movie, ‘Bloody Hell,’ about?

In Bloody Hell, Ziegler plays the role of 16-year-old Lindy. Billed as a “coming-of-age traumedy,” the film follows Lindy as she unexpectedly gets diagnosed with a rare reproductive disorder, Mayer-Rokitansky-Küster-Hauser (MRKH) Syndrome. This diagnosis puts a strain on Lindy’s relationship with her mother (Emily Hampshire) and puts a wrench in Lindy’s plans to have sex. The film is semi-autobiographical in nature and based on a lot of the experiences of Molly McGlynn, who wrote and directed the movie.

Maddie Ziegler & ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Star Emily Hampshire To Lead ‘Bloody Hell’, Coming-Of-Age “Traumedy” From ‘Mary Goes Round’ Director Molly McGlynn https://t.co/qoOL25SDkh — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) June 7, 2022

The dancer was desperate to get cast in the movie

But just how did Ziegler end up in Bloody Hell? She first learned of the movie through her team when they sent her the script. Turns out that the Music alum was positively enamored with the story right away. In a recent interview with WWD, Ziegler got candid about her initial reaction to the project. “I remember getting a script and a mood board lookbook of the film, and I immediately read it and was obsessed with it, and fell in love with the character,” she explained.

Once the dancer had a chance to read the script, she had a meeting with McGlynn to discuss the role further. Talking with the writer only made Ziegler all the more desperate to earn a spot in Bloody Hell. “Molly, the director and writer, took me to get coffee, and we hit it off and had the best time,” she recalled. “Leaving that, I called my manager right away, and I was like, ‘I don’t care what I have to do; I have to do this movie.’ “A few days later, I got the offer.”

Ziegler has received high praise for her role in ‘Bloody Hell’

But Ziegler hardly rested on her laurels once she booked a role in Bloody Hell. She put her all into the role, managing to impress McGlynn with her performance. But the film’s director isn’t the only one that Ziegler managed to wow. Since the film premiered a South By Southwest, Ziegler has earned more than one rave review for her performance. Critics have called out the charisma that she’s brought to the role of Lindy. Thus far, Bloody Hell doesn’t have a wide release date. However, we’re sure fans of the dancer are chomping at the bit to see how Ziegler handled the role she coveted so much.