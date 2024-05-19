“Material Girl” era Madonna said he was “attracted to” aspects of Marilyn Monroe. She was also inspired by other female stars from Monroe’s era.

Oddly enough, Marilyn Monroe and Madonna became part of each other’s mythos — Monroe paved the way for Madonna, while Madonna made sure Monroe was still a big part of American popular culture. Madonna explained why she mimicked Monroe in the “Material Girl” music video. Interestingly, Monroe was not the only star from the 1950s and 1960s to inspire the “Like a Prayer” singer’s style.

‘Material Girl’ era Madonna said she was ‘attracted to’ aspects of Marilyn Monroe

The “Material Girl” music video is a recreation of Monroe singing “Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend” from the campy musical Gentlemen Prefer Blondes. According to the book Madonna: An Intimate Biography, Madonna explained her idea for the clip. “Marilyn was made into something not human in a way, and I can relate to that,” she said. “Her sexuality was something everyone was obsessed with, and that I can relate to. And there were certain things about her vulnerability that I’m curious about and attracted to.”

There’s another connection between “Material Girl” and “Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend.” Both songs are about gold diggers. Tunes about women who were after men’s money used to be a big part of popular music. Other examples of the subgenre are Eartha Kitt’s “Santa Baby,” Kanye West’s “Gold Digger,” and “Why Don’t You Do Right?,” Jessica Rabbit’s big number from Who Framed Roger Rabbit? After the Black Eyed Peas’ “My Humps” became one of the most widely despised pop hits of all time, gold-digging tracks seemed to disappear from the face of the earth.

Why Madonna’s fashion choices got more glamorous

During her early career, Madonna became known for her vaguely punk thrift store style before transitioning to more Monroe-inspired fashion. In a 1986 interview with The New York Times, the “Like a Virgin” singer explained why she changed her look. “After a while I got sick of wearing tons of jewelry — I wanted to clean myself off,” Madonna said flatly. “I see my new look as very innocent and feminine and unadorned. It makes me feel good. Growing up, I admired the kind of beautiful glamorous woman — from Brigitte Bardot to Grace Kelly — who doesn’t seem to be around much anymore. I think it’s time for that kind of glamour to come back.”

Drawing inspiration from old-school celebrities fit in with Madonna’s self-image. “I always thought of myself as a star, though I never in my wildest dreams expected to become this big,” Madonna said bluntly. “But I knew I was born to it. I don’t know why.”

Marilyn Monroe was a regular source of inspiration for the Queen of Pop

The “Material Girl” video was not the last time Madonna referenced Monroe. Madonna mentioned Monroe and other Old Hollywood stars in the rap from “Vogue.” The “Vogue” video is obviously a throwback to classic movies, with its black-and-white photography and retro fashion. The cover of Madonna’s greatest hits album shows the “Live to Tell” singer sporting a haircut reminiscent of a certain blonde bombshell. The music video for “Give Me All Your Luvin'” includes recreations of the famous white dress Monroe wore in The Seven Year Itch.

Looking back, it’s now clear that Monroe and Madonna were two of the most influential entertainers of the 20th century.