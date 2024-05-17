Madonna's "Into the Groove" is one of the best dance songs of the 1980s if not all time. The Material Girl said an ex-boyfriend of hers made the song work.

Madonna‘s “Into the Groove” is one of the best dance songs of the 1980s if not all time. The Material Girl said that a certain ex-boyfriend of hers made the song work. She also revealed why she doesn’t like singing “Into the Groove.”

Madonna doesn’t like ‘Into the Groove’ and some of her other hits

“Into the Groove” encapsulates Madonna’s early catalog like few other songs. It’s a catchy slice of post-disco music that seems innocent enough at first glance. However, upon repeat listens, it’s clear that the tune might be a metaphor for risque behavior. It straddles the line between innocence and innuendo in a way that made Madonna’s first two albums (Madonna and Like a Virgin) irresistible.

During a 2009 interview with Rolling Stone, the Material Girl said she didn’t have much faith in “Into the Groove.” “I’ve never been a good judge of what things are going to be huge or not,” she said. “The songs that I think are the most [stupid] songs I’ve written, like ‘Cherish’ and ‘Sorry,’ a pretty big hit off my last album, end up being the biggest hits. ‘Into the Groove’ is another song I feel [stupid] singing, but everybody seems to like it.”

The Queen of Pop was asked if her children had favorite Madonna songs. She said that her daughter Lourdes, enjoyed all of her old songs because she loved the music of the 1980s. If someone from the younger generation is in love with an older song like “Into the Groove,” you know it stood the test of time.

Madonna still feels like 1 aspect of the song is great

A reporter told Madonna that the bassline from “Into the Groove” is incredible. “Yeah,” she replied. “Thank you, Stephen Bray.” Bray was one of Madonna’s boyfriends who worked on her music. He co-wrote hits like “Express Yourself,” “True Blue,” and “Keep It Together.”

Madonna explained the secret behind several of her hits. “It always starts with the bassline and the beat,” she said. “You build it from the ground up. Like on ‘Holiday,’ ‘Hung Up,’ ‘Music.’ I think it has to do with being a dancer, because it’s all about the bass line when you’re a dancer. You have to feel it in the center of your gravity.”

‘Into the Groove’ was a hit but not on the pop chart

“Into the Groove” never charted on the Billboard Hot 100. That’s surprising, but some of the most popular songs ever were not actual hits. “Into the Groove” managed to reach No. 1 on Billboard’s Dance Club Songs chart when it was released as a double A-side single with “Angel.” The tunes were No. 1 on the chart for a week, charting for 11 weeks in total.

“Into the Groove” and “Angel” both appeared on the album Like a Virgin. That record topped the Billboard 200 for three weeks, making it her first No. 1 album in the United States. It impacted the Billboard 200 for 109 weeks altogether. Like a Virgin lasted on the Billboard 200 longer than any of Madonna’s albums besides her self-titled debut album and The Immaculate Collection.

“Into the Groove” has been getting people into the groove for 40 years and it’ll probably last a lot longer than that.