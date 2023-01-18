Madonna is Going on Tour to Celebrate 40 Years of Her Music Career

For four decades, pop superstar Madonna has proven that she can break stereotypes about women in music and blaze a path for others to follow. In honor of her 40 years in the music industry, Madonna is going on a massive worldwide tour — and she’s bringing some friends of hers along with her.

Madonna | Ben Stanstall/AFP via Getty Images

Madonna has been releasing music for 40 years

Madonna released her self-titled debut album in 1983. The project contained hit singles such as “Burning Up” and “Borderline,” the latter of which became her first song to reach the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100. In the years since, she’s released over a dozen studio albums and embarked on several tours around the globe. She’s also appeared in movies such as A League of Their Own and Evita.

Madonna’s most recent album was her fourteenth studio album, 2019’s Madame X. In support of the album, she went on her first-ever all-theaters tour.

Madonna is embarking on the ‘Celebration’ tour to commemorate 40 years in the industry

With the 40th anniversary of Madonna‘s release approaching in July 2023, the “Like a Virgin” singer is doing something special to celebrate. In January 2023, Madonna announced The Celebration Tour, her first-ever retrospective show that will highlight her greatest hits from every era of her music career. The tour is named after her 2009 greatest hits album Celebration.

Madonna announced the show with a clip recreating an iconic scene from her 1991 documentary, Truth or Dare. She plays a game of truth or dare surrounded by some of her famous friends, including Diplo, Judd Apatow, Jack Black, Lil Wayne, Bob The Drag Queen, Kate Berlant, Larry Owens, Meg Stalter, Eric André, and Amy Schumer. Schumer dares her to go on a greatest hits tour, which she gladly accepts.

Bob the Drag Queen wasn’t just a part of the announcement video; the RuPaul’s Drag Race winner and We’re Here host will be joining Madonna as a performer.

Madonna has just announced ‘The Celebration Tour’: 4 decades of music and her greatest hits!!



⭐ Watch the tour announcement video: https://t.co/e5BKBi8lvj

⭐ Full tour itinerary and ticket info: https://t.co/SMg2SqwAbk#madonnacelebrationtour pic.twitter.com/cgvbJJxI7t — Madonna (@Madonna) January 17, 2023

Dates for Madonna’s ‘Celebration’ tour

Madonna’s Celebration Tour kicks off on July 15 in Vancouver and will take her across North America this summer. In October, she will hop across the pond for a European leg of the tour, ending in Amsterdam in December.