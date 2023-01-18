Madonna is Going on Tour to Celebrate 40 Years of Her Music Career
For four decades, pop superstar Madonna has proven that she can break stereotypes about women in music and blaze a path for others to follow. In honor of her 40 years in the music industry, Madonna is going on a massive worldwide tour — and she’s bringing some friends of hers along with her.
Madonna has been releasing music for 40 years
Madonna released her self-titled debut album in 1983. The project contained hit singles such as “Burning Up” and “Borderline,” the latter of which became her first song to reach the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100. In the years since, she’s released over a dozen studio albums and embarked on several tours around the globe. She’s also appeared in movies such as A League of Their Own and Evita.
Madonna’s most recent album was her fourteenth studio album, 2019’s Madame X. In support of the album, she went on her first-ever all-theaters tour.
Madonna is embarking on the ‘Celebration’ tour to commemorate 40 years in the industry
With the 40th anniversary of Madonna‘s release approaching in July 2023, the “Like a Virgin” singer is doing something special to celebrate. In January 2023, Madonna announced The Celebration Tour, her first-ever retrospective show that will highlight her greatest hits from every era of her music career. The tour is named after her 2009 greatest hits album Celebration.
Madonna announced the show with a clip recreating an iconic scene from her 1991 documentary, Truth or Dare. She plays a game of truth or dare surrounded by some of her famous friends, including Diplo, Judd Apatow, Jack Black, Lil Wayne, Bob The Drag Queen, Kate Berlant, Larry Owens, Meg Stalter, Eric André, and Amy Schumer. Schumer dares her to go on a greatest hits tour, which she gladly accepts.
Bob the Drag Queen wasn’t just a part of the announcement video; the RuPaul’s Drag Race winner and We’re Here host will be joining Madonna as a performer.
Dates for Madonna’s ‘Celebration’ tour
Madonna’s Celebration Tour kicks off on July 15 in Vancouver and will take her across North America this summer. In October, she will hop across the pond for a European leg of the tour, ending in Amsterdam in December.
- July 15: Vancouver, British Columbia – Rogers Arena
- July 18: Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
- July 22: Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
- July 25: Denver, CO – Ball Arena
- July 27: Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
- July 30: Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
- Aug. 2: Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
- Aug. 5: Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
- Aug. 7: Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
- Aug. 9: Chicago, IL – United Center
- Aug. 13: Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena
- Aug. 19: Montreal, Quebec – Centre Bell
- Aug. 23: New York, – Madison Square Garden
- Aug. 24: New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
- Aug. 30: Boston, MA – TD Garden
- Sept. 2: Washington, D.C. – Capital One Arena
- Sept. 5: Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
- Sept. 7: Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
- Sept. 9: Miami, FL – Miami-Dade Arena
- Sept. 13: Houston, TX – Toyota Center
- Sept. 18: Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
- Sept. 21: Austin, TX – Moody Center ATX
- Sept. 27: Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
- Oct. 4: San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
- Oct. 7: Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
- Oct. 14: London, England – The O2
- Oct. 21: Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis
- Oct. 25: Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena
- Oct. 28: Stockholm, Sweden – Tele2
- Nov. 1: Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi
- Nov. 6: Lisbon, Portugal – Altice Arena
- Nov. 12: Paris, France – Accor Arena
- Nov. 13: Paris, France – Accor Arena
- Nov. 15: Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena
- Nov. 23: Milan, Italy – Mediolanum Forum
- Nov. 28: Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena
- Dec. 1: Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome