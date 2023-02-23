Why ‘Magic Mike’ Star Channing Tatum Says ‘Florida Will Never Leave My Blood’

Channing Tatum has enjoyed a very successful career in Hollywood, with leading roles in dozens of hit movies. However, he is best known for the Magic Mike franchise, loosely based on his own past as a stripper. With the release of his brand-new film, Magic Mike’s Last Dance, Tatum is making the rounds and discussing how much the series means to him — and why he will always have a special place in his heart for the state of Florida, where he spent his formative years.

‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ was shot on location in Miami

Channing Tatum attends the “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” World Premiere on January 25, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida. | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Magic Mike’s Last Dance is the follow-up to the 2015 film Magic Mike XXL. The film focuses on Mike Lane, known professionally as “Magic Mike,” who loses his furniture business during the COVID-19 pandemic. Mike encounters a beautiful socialite named Maxandra “Max” Mendoza, played by Salma Hayek. She offers to pay Mike an exorbitant sum for a lap dance, after hearing about his dance prowess. The two become lovers. And Max invites Mike to come with her to help her produce a play unlike anything else in London.

While Magic Mike’s Last Dance is partially set in England, much of the movie was filmed on location in Miami, Florida, according to IMDb. For Tatum, this helped the film to become even more of a labor of love, as Florida has played an important role in his life.

What did Channing Tatum say about the role Florida has in his life?

The premiere of Magic Mike’s Last Dance was, of course, held in Miami. There, Tatum opened up about his deep connection to the state of Florida. “Florida is where I grew up,” Tatum told a reporter, courtesy of CBS Miami. “It’s where, you know, even the basis of this whole story is set. I was a stripper, so it’s one of those things where…Florida will never leave my blood. It just won’t.”

Notably, Tatum was born in Alabama in 1980 but moved to Florida when he was a teenager. As reported by IMDb, Tatum graduated from Tampa Catholic High School in 1998 after being voted “most athletic.” Several years later, after a short stint in college, Tatum started working a series of odd jobs, which is when he embarked on his career as a stripper.

In the early 2000s, Tatum began to make waves in the entertainment industry, working as a model and landing roles in popular romantic comedies such as She’s the Man. Eventually, the actor enjoyed his big breakout role in the 2006 dance film Step Up. In 2012, Tatum appeared in Magic Mike, a movie that was loosely based on his stripper past. These days, Tatum is a staple in Hollywood, known for his versatile performances and dance skills.

What are critics saying about ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’?

Magic Mike’s Last Dance was released to theaters on February 10 to mixed reviews. On the review site Rotten Tomatoes, the film has 45% on the Tomatometer and a 76% audience score.

“The film is better than expected thanks in large part to sparkling chemistry of Channing Tatum and Salma Hayek,” one review notes. Another claims that “This film has lusty moves, but the production quality is uneven and the sexy humor quotient low. The journey is not worth the predictable road to the end.”

Fans who want to decide for themselves whether Tatum still has his magic touch can catch Magic Mike’s Last Dance in theaters now!