‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ Movie Review: Channing Tatum and Salma Hayek Find a New Rhythm for the End of a Trilogy

Magic Mike’s Last Dance once again reinvents its intentions, approaching the world of male entertainers in a new light that concludes the trilogy. Director Steven Soderbergh returns to this story after sitting out 2015’s Magic Mike XXL, leaving Gregory Jacobs to take the reins. The third film leans heavier into rom-com territory, but it still leaves room for the flashy antics.

‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ finds a new use for his particular talents

L-R: Channing Tatum as Mike Lane and Salma Hayek as Maxandra Mendoza | Warner Bros. Pictures

Years after Magic Mike XXL, Mike Lane (Channing Tatum) is working as a bartender part-time in Florida to help supplement his income. He works a fundraiser gig that results in some awkward run-ins involving his days as a male entertainer. However, this past intrigues the ridiculously wealthy Maxandra Mendoza (Salma Hayek), who has some plans for him.

Mike agrees to ditch his engagements in Florida to follow Maxandra to London for a surprise opportunity that comes with a hefty paycheck. He doesn’t expect that it’s about to set him on a path that he never saw for himself, as the two hurt individuals finally found another person to believe in them.

The meaning of dance in the pursuit of freedom

Magic Mike’s Last Dance once again depicts its title character going through a difficult time in his life, but he’s keeping his chin up. Reid Carolin’s screenplay observes him uncomfortably meeting with an old client that he hasn’t seen in a decade. He just so happens to meet Maxandra, who’s also going through a terrible time in her life amidst a family crisis and an uncertain future. Both characters undergo self-actualization, realizing the potential in one another they would have never seen in themselves.

Mike and Maxandra introduce one another into worlds they never dreamed of. His skills as a former male entertainer change her world entirely, giving her an idea of how to take control of her life one once again. Meanwhile, she thrusts him into high society, where he’s an absolute fish out of water. Maxandra’s snobbish social circle is an utter turn-off for him, but his whole life prepared him for this unique opportunity.

Soderbergh’s final installment in the trilogy emphasizes the importance of dance as an art form. Freedom is a common motif for Mike, Maxandra, and the supporting characters beyond, as the creative outlet of dance saves them in ways they didn’t expect. Maxandra is a new character to the series, but the emotional stakes revolve around her, ultimately twisting into a seductive rom-com about the two of them along with a message on female empowerment.

‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ is a sultry rom-com

L-R: Salma Hayek as Maxandra Mendoza and Channing Tatum as Mike Lane | Claudette Barius/Warner Bros. Pictures

Magic Mike’s Last Dance relies heavily on the power served by its leading duo. Tatums is ever-comfortable as Mike, bringing an assured confidence that is downright titillating. Hayek perfectly blends into this world as Maxandra, instilling authenticity into the character. Together, they infuse the picture with striking chemistry that reads true.

Carolin’s screenplay lazily relies on voice-over narration to make its points, rather than allowing the film and characters to speak for themselves. It’s an overbearing narrative technique that makes this story feel needlessly overwritten.

There’s a greater emphasis played toward the rom-com elements here, rather than the purely sexy ones found in the previous entries. Nevertheless, Soderbergh’s return still finds a couple of intimately steamy moments for audiences to fan themselves over. The dance choreography is undeniably attention-grabbing, even though there’s a lot less of it going on than before.

Magic Mike’s Last Dance doesn’t quite achieve the dramatic weight of the 2012 original or the wild, sexy spectacle of its sequel, but it finds its own strengths. Tatum and Hayek’s key chemistry is tantalizing, and its message on how dance evolves through our lives is particularly weighty.

Magic Mike’s Last Dance slides into theaters on Feb. 10.