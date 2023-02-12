‘Magnum P.I.’ Season 5 Premiere Date, Channel, Cast, How to Stream

Thomas Magnum is saying aloha to NBC. After CBS abruptly canceled Magnum P.I. in May 2022, the network swooped in and saved the day by picking up the show. The Hawaii-set procedural is set to return to TV in February, and we have all the details you need to know about the new season.

‘Magnum P.I.’ Season 5 premieres on Feb. 19

Perdita Weeks as Juliet Higgins, Karissa Lee Staples as Melinda Parker, and Jay Hernandez as Thomas Magnum in ‘Magnum P.I’ Season 5 | Zack Dougan/NBC

Magnum P.I. fans will need to adjust their schedules if they want to watch the new episodes when they air. On CBS, the show aired on Fridays. The show moves to a Sunday night timeslot on NBC.

Season 5 kicks off with a two-episode premiere on Sunday, Feb. 19 starting at 9 p.m. ET. Episodes will also stream the next day on Peacock.

Fans will have plenty of Magnum P.I. to look forward to. NBC has ordered 20 episodes of the show, to be split across a two-part fifth season, according to TVLine.

Jay Hernandez and other ‘Magnum P.I.’ cast members return for new episodes

so stoked for season 5 i just needed to get a second trailer cut. pic.twitter.com/bHprRmwBVO — Magnum P.I. (@magnumpi) January 20, 2023

Fans can expect to see a bunch of familiar faces when Magnum P.I. makes its NBC debut. Of course, Jay Hernandez is back as the title character. And Perdita Weeks returns as Juliet Higgins. That means fans will get to see what’s next for the MI6 agent and Magnum, who finally kissed in the season 4 finale.

Also returning are Tim Kang as Detective Gordon Katsumoto, Zachary Knighton as Orville “Rick” Wright, Stephen Hill as Theodore “TC” Calvin, and Amy Hill as Teuila “Kumu” Tuileta.

What to expect from the ‘Magnum P.I.’ Season 5 premiere

Perdita Weeks as Juliet Higgins and Jay Hernandez as Thomas Magnum in ‘Magnum P.I. Season 5’ | Zack Dougan/NBC

Photos from the season 5 premiere offer a hint of what’s in store in the new episodes. And by the look of it, things appear to have gotten hot and heavy with Higgins and Magnum. The images show the pair enjoying coffee as they lounge in their robes. But it seems they’re not ready to go public with their romance.

“You want to keep it on the DL,” Magnum asks Higgins in a teaser (via Twitter).

“Sneaking around might be kind of fun,” she replies, as the clip shows them sharing a steamy kiss in the shower.

They’ll definitely be some romance in the new Magnum P.I. But the show won’t be letting up on the action, even if its two main characters are now an item. The trailer promises more shoot-outs, fast cars, and high-flying helicopters as Magnum and his buddies help those who need it most.

Hernandez and the rest of the cast thank fans for saving the show

In a video shared on Twitter, Hernandez and other cast members thanked loyal fans for speaking out and supporting the show after Magnum P.I. was canceled.

“Everyone on the show owes the fans a huge debt of gratitude,” Hernandez said. “We obviously wouldn’t be here … without them.”

“Seeing that there was a billboard in Times Square that said ‘Save Magnum P.I.’ meant a lot to me,” Stephen Hill said. “Man, it was mind-blowing.”

“I want to give a big mahalo to all the fans who saved our show,” Amy Hill said. “We love you.”

