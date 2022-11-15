Maren Morris is a gifted singer-songwriter who has achieved commercial success by fusing aspects of classic country, vintage rock, and hip-hop-influenced pop in her music. The country music singer appeared on The Bobby Bones Show in 2019, where she said that Bobby would make a great lead on The Bachelor.

Maren Morris performs at the Bobby Bones & The Raging Idiots’ Million Dollar Show for St. Jude at the Ryman Auditorium on January 22, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee | Jason Kempin/Getty Images for St. Jude

Maren Morris loves watching the Bachelor with her husband, Ryan Hurd

The Bachelor is a long-running and widely-watched fixture of the reality television genre. The show and its spinoff, The Bachelorette, have aired on ABC since 2002 and 2003, respectively. Each year, viewers tune in to see a new crop of hopefuls compete for the love of the lead man or woman.

Morris appeared on The Bobby Bones Show in 2019 to talk about her album and her experience writing songs with her husband, Ryan Hurd. On the show, Morris said that she is a huge fan of The Bachelor, stating, “I’ve been watching all seasons, making Ryan watch it as well.”

Thank you to @RyanHurd @JohnMayer and @Hozier for joining me last night.



I’ll be processing it for a very long time. ✨ pic.twitter.com/HoC7FiMdBL — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) October 14, 2022

Morris and her husband met in 2013 while working on the song, Last Turn Home for Tim McGraw, but they didn’t start dating until much later. Since then, they’ve tied the knot, had a son, and released a duet. There have been numerous opportunities for fans to see the couple’s romance thanks to their on-stage performances and appearances at country music award shows.

Maren Morris thought Bobby Bones could have made a great bachelor

During her appearance on The Bobby Bones Show, Morris was asked if she thought that Bobby Bones would make a great bachelor. In her reply, Morris said: “I think you would make a great Bachelor, but I don’t know if you’d think you would.”

Bobby expressed that if he ever appeared on the reality TV show, he would probably go there thinking every woman was there to get famous. He also said that he would be worried that the contestants would leave the show as soon as they got out of the limo.

Morris also asked Bobby if he would like to host The Bachelor, which he had no interest in. Morris really tried to convince Bobby that he would make a great bachelor, but Bones’ bachelor status didn’t last long. Bones married Caitlin Parker in 2021.

‘The Bachelor’ franchise seems to have a fondness for country music

One show left of the Humble Quest tour.



See you December 2nd at Bridgestone Arena, Nashville.



My heart is full. pic.twitter.com/hUsnwWjbQR — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) October 30, 2022

Each season of The Bachelor has opulent date nights for the lead and the contestants, some of which incorporate live musical performances. While many different types of music have been featured, it seems that The Bachelor franchise has a soft spot for country music, given the number of country performers that have appeared on the shows.

One Reddit user was not pleased with this fact and questioned the connection between the show and country music. The user said, “So I’m a recent viewer of the series, but I’ve noticed that whenever there is a music component to the date or anything music related in the US, it’s always country music themed. The fact that Stagecoach has become such a staple in bachelor nation … I just don’t get it. It’s not like everyone is coming from the south.”

Some country musicians to perform on The Bachelor franchise include Dolly Parton, Brett Young, Granger Smith, Russell Dickerson, and more. Although Morris hasn’t performed on any of Bachelor Nation’s shows, fans would love to see her do it one day!

RELATED: Maren Morris Forgot the Words to ’80s Mercedes’ in the Middle of Her ‘Saturday Night Live’ Set