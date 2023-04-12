Margaret Odette Spills What Really Happened During 1 of ‘Sex/Life’ Season 2’s Steamiest Sequences

The hit Netflix series Sex/Life is back for a second season — and fans just can’t get enough of the red-hot chemistry between Billie, played by Sarah Shahi, and Brad, portrayed by Adam Demos. However, it isn’t just Shahi and Demos that have made the show a hit. Sex/Life is full of talented supporting actors, including Margaret Odette as Billie’s best friend, Sasha Snow. As Sasha, Odette has her fair share of steamy scenes. In a recent interview, Odette opened up about what it is like to film sex scenes, admitting that one sequence, in particular, stands out in her mind.

‘Sex/Life’ Season 2 hit Netflix on March 2

Sex/Life tells the story of suburban housewife Billie, who can’t help but long for the life she had before marriage and children. This longing includes her attraction to her ex, Brad, who pops back into her life and tempts her away from her supportive husband, Cooper. The second season of the show debuted on Netflix in early March, allowing viewers to catch up with the exploits of Billie and Brad — and offering up even more intense love scenes.

What did Margaret Odette say about filming sex scenes for ‘Sex/Life’?

(L to R) Margaret Odette as Sasha Snow, Cleo Anthony as Kam Evans in Sex/Life. | Sabrina Lantos/Netflix

In a recent interview with Narcity, Shahi, Demos, and Odette discussed the process of filming sex scenes for Sex/Life. Odette offered up her experiences first, admitting that she’s “thankful” that none of her scene partners ever made her blush, but admitting there’s one sequence where she has a “lot of fun with a lot of different gents” that stands out in her mind.

“That was an intense night of filming,” the actor said. “We had a very condensed amount of time to shoot them all, and it was maybe like five different people, five different looks, and really trying to chart months of the passage of time, so it was a little crazy.” Odette noted that “it was a bit of a rough go of just blushing and feeling like ‘are we gonna pull this off?'”

Demos and Shahi also talked about how they get into character for their sex scenes. “It’s usually light some incense and say a few prayers and then give you a high-five,” Demos joked, nodding to Shahi. “We’re incredibly lucky. We have an awesome intimacy coordinator. We have great people on set that make it very safe, and there’s lots of rehearsal.” Shahi chimed in as well, noting that it does take a certain amount of “vulnerability” for the sex scenes, but that she finds she gets through them easier when she is able to concentrate on the storytelling aspect of them.

Will there be a third season of ‘Sex/Life’?

Fans are loving Sex/Life, raunchy scenes and all, so it’s natural that many viewers should be clamoring for even more episodes. Still, it could be some time before the show returns – if it does at all. According to What’s On Netflix, Sex/Life has yet to be renewed by Netflix. Signs look good for the series to get the renewal notice, however, since the show is still garnering plenty of views on the streaming platform.

Shahi told Today that she believes there is plenty more story to be told: “If the viewership is high enough, then absolutely we’ll be able to see Billie and Brad and more stories and more conflict.” The actor also said that she’s anxiously waiting to see if Sex/Life will get the renewal notice. “There are going to be so many other areas of exploration if we get an opportunity to come back, that all rests in the lovely subscribers of Netflix,” she said.