Margot Robbie’s ‘Barbie’ Aesthetic Has Brought Back a Bouncy ’60s-Inspired Hairstyle ‘Any Face Style Can Rock’

The trailer for the upcoming Barbie movie recently dropped – and the preview is making waves with fans who have been waiting for years for the highly-anticipated project. There’s a lot to unpack in the trailer, with many high-profile stars and memorable moments. However, one of the most buzz-worthy elements of the Barbie trailer is the iconic ponytail rocked by star Margot Robbie‘s Barbie. The hairstyle is rapidly gaining traction as one of the styles of the moment, and fortunately, the look is one that is easy enough for fans to recreate at home, with no big-name stylist required.

‘Barbie’ was announced more than 10 years ago

Margot Robbie in costume on the set of ‘Barbie’ | MEGA/GC Images via Getty Images

A Barbie movie has been in the works for years. According to IMDb, the project was first announced in 2009, based on the beloved Mattel fashion dolls. However, getting the film to the big screen was a long journey. Development didn’t begin until 2014, but multiple cast and production team changes delayed the film even further, and ultimately, it wasn’t until 2019 that fans started to get more concrete details. That year, it was announced that Margot Robbie would take on the role of Barbie, while Ryan Gosling would play her counterpart, Ken.

Other stars attached to the film, which is set to be released in July 2023, include Michael Cera, Issa Rae, and Will Ferrell. The plot, as reported by IMDb, will follow Barbie as she navigates the human world after being expelled from Barbieland for looking “less than perfect.”

Fans can’t get enough of Margot Robbie’s retro ponytail in ‘Barbie’

2023 is a packed year for movies: Scream VI, Creed III, Barbie Movie, and new Indiana Jones https://t.co/m9dJdHyUF6 pic.twitter.com/JWtoWcf2fB — Nerdist (@nerdist) January 9, 2023

In mid-December 2022, the teaser trailer for Barbie dropped, with fans finally getting a closer look at Robbie’s version of Barbie. In the teaser, Robbie can be seen wearing Barbie’s iconic black and white swimsuit and slip-on sandals. Her look is completed with Barbie’s signature high ponytail, which features curly micro-bangs and a “flipped out” look that makes it perfectly on trend. According to Byrdie, the timing is particularly on-point, since celebs like Bella Hadid and Paris Hilton have been rocking the look in recent weeks, whether to red carpet events or in promotional shoots.

“Think of the classic 60s Barbie silhouette,” celebrity hairstylist Clayton Hawkins told the publication. “The Barbie pony is a super dense flipped-out pony, usually not too long, that can have a plastered side bang addition as well.” The best part is, the style is very versatile and flattering. As Hawkins says, “any face shape can rock any hairstyle with confidence.” The style is trendy and cool enough to be worn on the red carpet but casual enough to rock for fun days at home or running errands – and many fans have been itching to recreate the look for themselves.

How can fans create the ‘Barbie’ ponytail at home?

I have no idea what the plot is, but I still couldn't be more excited to go watch it! https://t.co/qlm20rb6jN — As/Is (@asis) January 9, 2023

If a fan wants to wear the Barbie ponytail style leading up to the release of the Barbie film, they can easily do it at home. According to Byrdie, get the look by parting your bangs and then gathering the rest of your hair into a slick ponytail near the top of your crown. Then, use a fine-tooth comb to tease the base of the ponytail. This will give the ponytail Barbie-like volume.

The final step of the look is to style your bangs as you prefer. You can get Robbie’s exact style by curling your bangs, or you can opt to mimic some celebs’ favorite look by flat ironing your bangs and sweeping them to the side to create a sleek look. Set the look in place with hairspray so that your ponytail stays in place all day long. That’s all there is to it!