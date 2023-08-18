When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left the royal family, it was international news. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had created major waves by choosing to disassociate from Harry’s relatives, and even celebrities were getting in on the story.

Though the situation has been anything but funny for the royals, Prince William and Kate Middleton were once at an awards show when Margot Robbie cracked some jokes about Harry and Meghan’s royal exit — and the prince and princess couldn’t help but laugh.

Margot Robbie | Mike Marsland/WireImage

Margot Robbie once joked about ‘Megxit’ at the 2020 BAFTA Awards

Back in February 2020, William and Kate attended the BAFTA Awards as special guests, and for most of the night, they were sitting in the audience just like the other celebrities. At one point, Margot Robbie took the stage to accept Brad Pitt’s award for “Once Upon a Time … In Hollywood” because Pitt couldn’t attend the show and Robbie had starred alongside him. When Robbie took the stage, she said she was given some words to say by Pitt — and a joke about Harry and Meghan was one of them.

“He [Brad Pitt] says that he’s going to name this Harry because he’s really excited about bringing it back to the states with him,” she said. “His words, not mine!” Of course, the joke hit much harder since the audience knew William and Kate were in the crowd. And, naturally, the camera panned to them. Thankfully, the two were seen laughing and could at least make light of the situation in some way. The resurfaced clip recently appeared on TikTok.

Prince William and Kate Middleton at the 2020 BAFTA Awards | Wiktor Szymanowicz/Future Publishing via Getty Images

Users react to the resurfaced Margot Robbie clip

If you sit and analyze the video, William’s smile maybe looks a bit forced, but Kate certainly seemed to be enjoying the moment, interestingly enough. And users took to the comments section to discuss how they felt about not only the joke but also William and Kate’s reaction.

Users agreed with Kate’s seemingly natural reaction to the joke: “Kate’s enjoyment of that did not need to be faked,” one user commented, with the comment receiving plenty of likes.

Another user called William and Kate “good sports” for laughing at the joke, but some were confused as to whether the joke was meant to offend Harry or the royal family. The consensus was that the joke wasn’t actually meant to genuinely offend anyone — it was rather just making light of the whole situation.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle officially stepped back from their roles as senior royals the month after the BAFTA Awards, in March 2020. The two have hardly visited the United Kingdom since, though they have made their way over there for certain special events. The couple’s two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, seemingly have no relationship with their royal relatives, with Lilibet never having met any of Harry’s family. It’s unclear if the two couples will reconcile at any point, though things unfortunately don’t seem to be heading in that direction. At least William and Kate could share a laugh at a tense situation.