Classic rock star Marilyn Manson has not released a new song since 2020 and since then, fans have speculated that he became Christian. Yesterday, he teased a track on his YouTube channel with a spooky clip. The snippet of new music in the clip has an interesting similarity to one of his most famous songs. It should also get rid of any pesky rumors that Manson is following Jesus.

Marilyn Manson’s new song recalls ‘Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)’

Manson’s band released its debut album, Portrait of an American Family, in 1994. However, they didn’t become household names until 1995, when Manson covered the Eurythmics’ “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This).” The cover’s mix of old and new, as well as its terrifyingly chaotic music video, broke the band into the mainstream.

In 2024, Manson posted a minute-long clip to his YouTube channel that features some new music. The one audible lyric in the snippet is “Keep sleeping, I’ll make you dream of me,” which Manson whispers eerily. All these years later, the singer is still concerned with dreams.

Fans thought the singer became Christian after spending time with Kanye West

The YouTube video is interesting for another reason. In 2021, Loudwire reported that the “We Are Chaos” singer appeared at a Sunday Service held by Kanye West. This led to rumors Manson had converted to Christianity. Considering he was openly a member of the Church of Satan, that would be quite the change!

This new video should end those rumors. Manson is still making creepy heavy metal songs with gory music videos. At the very least, he’s not going to become a gospel singer and record a cover of “Kumbaya.”

Marilyn Manson was attracted to Satanic songs

In his 1998 book The Long Hard Road Out of Hell, Manson explained why he became interested in heavy metal music. When he was in Christian school, he was warned about “backmasking.” That’s the conspiracy theory that bands were putting evil backward messages into songs. “They would bring in Led Zeppelin, Black Sabbath, and Alice Cooper records and play them loudly on the P.A. system,” he wrote.

“Different teachers would take turns at the record player, spinning the albums backward with an index finger and explaining the hidden messages,” Manson added. “Of course, the most extreme music with the most Satanic messages was exactly what I wanted to listen to, chiefly because it was forbidden. They would hold up photographs of the bands to frighten us, but all that ever accomplished was to make me decide that I wanted long hair and an earring just like the rockers in the pictures.”

The “Rock Is Dead” singer revealed some of the bands he loved as a youngster. “Soon, the wood panels and high rafters of my basement bedroom were covered with pictures from [rock music magazines] Hit Parader, Circus, and Creem,” he wrote. “Every morning, I woke up staring at Kiss, Judas Priest, Iron Maiden, David Bowie, Mötley Crüe, Rush, and Black Sabbath. Their hidden messages had reached me.”

Manson was told that heavy metal was the devil’s music and he’s become one of the devil’s most famous clients.