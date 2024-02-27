NCIS expanded its universe in 2014 by launching its spin-off series New Orleans. The idea was initially conceived by late NCIS showrunner Gary Glasberg. But actor Mark Harmon might’ve been the reason it became another show entirely.

Gary Glasberg told Mark Harmon the pitch for ‘NCIS: New Orleans’

Mark Harmon | Eddy Chen/CBS via Getty Images

NCIS already saw how profitable a spin-off series could be. In 2009, the series spawned NCIS Los Angeles. The show would see LL Cool J and Chris O. Donnell in the leads, with the series once achieving similar ratings to NCIS.

NCIS New Orleans would later enjoy similar successes in the beginning of its run. But unlike Los Angeles, New Orleans wasn’t first conceived as a spin-off show. The show-runner at the time, the late Gary Glasberg, envisioned a special NCIS episode that would take place in New Orleans. When Glasberg told Harmon about the idea, Harmon would change the direction of the franchise.

“Every summer, I do some research about storylines for the coming season, and I sat down with Mark Harmon and I said, ‘Hey, I found out that there’s an office in New Orleans, and it used to be run by one guy, and it was a very tiny little office, and it was quirky and eccentric, against this great backdrop.’ And he said, ‘Gary, that’s not a sweeps episode, that’s a spin-off.’ And we pitched it,” Glasberg once told Assignment X.

In a separate interview with Assignment X, Harmon explained why he suggested the spin-off.

“Gary doesn’t actually talk about storylines very often with me,” Harmon said. “So I pay attention when he does, when he says, ‘This is kind of what we’re thinking about this year.’ We all knew about the New Orleans office. We know more about NCIS as an agency than I did eleven years ago or twelve years ago. So the fact that there was this office that offered this location and the excitement that Gary had and the idea of really highlighting this office – as we talked about it, it was just so glaringly obvious that there was a lot more in here than two hours.”

Why ‘NCIS: New Orleans’ didn’t last as long as ‘NCIS’

New Orleans didn’t enjoy the same longevity as NCIS, which is still airing with no ending in sight. It wasn’t as enduring as its other spin-off, Los Angeles, either. Los Angeles ran for 14 seasons, ending its run in 2023. Meanwhile, NCIS lasted until 2021, with only seven seasons under its belt.

Initially, there was already speculation that New Orleans‘ life-span might be similar to its predecessors. One of the series’ stars, Scott Bakula, was already being asked if he was ready for the long years he’d spend on the show.

“Everyone’s talking about imagine what it will be like being on the air for 11 years. I said, ‘Hold on. They need to write the show, and then we need to do the show. We have to earn our place. It’s not a given,’ and I’m fortunate to have this great, very rich character that exists, that I can plumb for ideas and experiences,'” Bakula once told Entertainment Weekly.

To ensure the series started off strong, New Orleans recruited the original NCIS roster for its first episode. The strategy worked, and New Orleans had strong viewership numbers for the first couple of seasons.

New Orleans continued to boast steady strong ratings, but there was a decline each season. Given that New Orleans‘ ratings weren’t as strong as NCIS‘, its dwindling viewership might have sealed the show’s fate.

Mark Harmon will be a part of another ‘NCIS’ spin-off series

New Orleans wouldn’t be the last time Harmon contributed to a spin-off. Although he’s since left the original NCIS, he’ll play an important role in the upcoming prequel series. The new spin-off will focus on Leroy Gibbs’ earlier years as an agent, with Harmon and his son Sean serving as the project’s producers. He’ll also be narrating the series as it follows the adventures of a young Leroy Gibbs.

“The character of Gibbs has been an important part of my life for 20 years, both in watching my father craft the role and previously having the honor to play young Gibbs myself,” Sean said according to Entertainment Weekly. “I always felt there was a tale worth telling about his earlier years, so I am thrilled to be stepping into a producing role alongside Gina, David, and my dad as we tell this story and reveal a new side of this beloved character.”

Although there has still been no word on who will be portraying the younger Gibbs.