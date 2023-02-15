‘Marlowe’ Cast and Character Guide: Who’s Who in Liam Neeson’s Crime Thriller

For the past decade, Liam Neeson has made a name for himself as an action star. He’s appeared in a string of high-octane movies that usually involve his character trying to rescue someone else. His latest project, Marlowe, is a significant change of pace for the star, a hardboiled film noir that is based on a popular 2014 novel. Neeson isn’t the only star making waves in Marlowe, however. The movie features a star-studded cast, including Hollywood veterans and famous character actors. With Marlowe out now set, learn more about the intrigue and mystery that awaits in Neeson’s newest film.

What is ‘Marlowe’ about?

Neeson has been a major star for decades, originally rising to fame for character-driven dramas such as Rob Roy. During the early 2000s, he found a new lane with the success of his hit action film Taken. And the movie kickstarted a series of gritty action flicks, along with several Taken sequels. At the age of 70, Neeson is still going strong, proving that age is just a number. He’s also taken on some of his most interesting projects in recent years.

According to IMDb, Marlowe tells the story of private detective Philip Marlowe, played by Neeson. It follows the events that unfold after he is hired to find the former lover of a wealthy heiress. The film noir is Neeson’s 100th film. And he couldn’t have picked a better project for such a milestone, joined by a plethora of top-notch stars.

Liam Neeson helms an all-star cast in ‘Marlowe’

Actor Liam Neeson attends “Marlowe” premiere during 70th San Sebastian International Film Festival at Kursaal, San Sebastian on September 24, 2022 in San Sebastian, Spain. | Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images

In addition to Neeson as Marlowe, the film features Diane Kruger as Clare Cavendish, the heiress. Clare might know more about her ex-lover’s disappearance than it initially appears. Kruger, who got her start as a model, has appeared in projects like the National Treasure film franchise. She is also well known for her romance with Walking Dead star Norman Reedus. Jessica Lange plays Dorothy Cavendish, Clare’s mother, who has a career of her own as a movie star. Lange has been a big star for decades, well-known for her roles in movies like Tootsie.

Danny Huston also plays a role in the film, portraying Floyd Hanson, a film executive. Huston is the son of iconic director John Huston. His resume includes movies such as The Aviator, Birth, Hitchcock, and Children of Men. Scottish actor Alan Cumming plays Lou Hendricks in Marlowe. A mainstay in film, television, and stage shows since the early ’90s, Cumming has received multiple awards due to his work on stage. With such a star-studded lineup, Marlowe is a veritable who’s who of the entertainment industry.

When can fans watch ‘Marlowe’?

Marlowe is on the case ?️‍♂️ Tickets for Marlowe are NOW ON SALE! Be the first to solve the mystery when Liam Neeson takes up the mantle of legendary detective Philip Marlowe.



Tickets: https://t.co/YNCZ627Zvx pic.twitter.com/ypge0panbZ — ShowcaseUS (@ShowcaseUS) February 1, 2023

The character of hardboiled detective Philip Marlowe has been portrayed many times over the years after writer Raymond Chandler created him in the 1930s, including by actors like Humphrey Bogart and Elliott Gould, according to Collider. However, Neeson is bound to offer his own interesting take on Marlowe, bringing something new to the table that no other incarnation has yet featured.

For those who want to catch the flick and enjoy a deep dive into the world of film noir, Marlowe debuted on February 15, 2023, in U.S. theaters.