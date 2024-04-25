Will the second Chicago season of 'Married at First Sight' be more successful than the disastrous Denver season?

Married at First Sight is headed to the Windy City.

The Lifetime reality show has closed the book on its messy Denver season and is moving on to Chicago. Will season 18 mark a turnaround for MAFS after several seasons of disappointing matches and uncommitted couples? Only time will tell, but a teaser suggests there’s drama ahead for the brave singles who’ve agreed to say “I do” to a person they’ll meet at the altar.

‘Married at First Sight’ Season 18 tackles a ‘tough’ Chicago dating scene

A preview for MAFS Season 18 aired after the season 17 “Where Are They Now?” special on April 24. In a voiceover, a man suggests that the show’s trio of experts will have their work cut out for them as they attempt to match couples.

“The Chicago dating scene is tough,” he says. “It’s almost that they’re not willing to commit.”

But Dr. Pia Holec, who is from Chicago, insisted in another season 18 teaser that America’s Second City is “a great place to find love.”

“There’s some really great people here,” an optimistic Pastor Cal Roberson agreed. “They’re ready for this.”

Will ‘MAFS’ Chicago feature another runaway bride?

Roberson thinks Chicago’s singles are ready for marriage. But could the show be dealing with another runaway bride?

“Would it be the end of the world if I just literally didn’t do this?” a woman asks in the teaser. As she walks by a bank of hotel elevators, one person wonders if she’s making a break for it.

“Is she running away?” someone asks.

Once the couples tie the knot, they’ll face challenges navigating their new marriages.

“Do you see a world where we can last forever?” a man asks in the clip.

“Forever is a long time,” a woman replies.

One man angrily tells someone he’ll give them their “motherf*cking space.” Another admits that he’s “not everybody’s cup of tea.”

“But I’m somebody’s Hennessy and Coke,” he adds.

But despite the hurdles, it sounds like some people are still committed to the MAFS process.

“Marriage is hard work,” a woman says. “But I still believe in love at first sight.”

“How have I not found you before?” a man asks. “Why did I have to wait this long to find you?”

When does ‘Married at First Sight’ Season 18 premiere?

Lifetime has not announced a premiere date for Married at First Sight Season 18. The Chicago cast has also not been revealed. But the MAFSfan Instagram account has uncovered the names of the five rumored couples: Ikechi and Emen; Thomas and Camille; Allen and Madison; David and Michelle; and Juan and Karla.

The upcoming season is actually Married at First Sight’s second visit to Chicago. Season 5, which aired in 2017, was also filmed in the city. It followed three couples, with one pair still married today. Since getting hitched on the show, Ashley Petta and Anthony D’Amico have gone on to have two kids, who were born in 2018 and 2021.

