‘Married at First Sight’: Clint Says He’s Slept With 65 Different Partners, and Viewers Aren’t Impressed

Clint from Married at First Sight Nashville isn’t holding anything back. The season 16 groom opened up about his total number of sexual partners during the Jan. 11 episode of the Lifetime reality series, and his candid comments prompted criticism from some viewers.

Clint from ‘Married at First Sight’ Nashville reveals how many people he’s had sex with

Gina and Clint on ‘Married at First Sight’ | MATTHEW KAHN PHOTOGRAPHY

Clint, an account executive, is an outgoing adventurer looking for the perfect woman to accompany him on life’s journey. Unfortunately, finding his ideal “first mate” on his own proved to be a challenge.

“I’m 40 years old and I would say I’ve slept with 65 partners,” he said ahead of his wedding to Gina, a 35-year-old salon owner. “But at the end of the day, I just haven’t found Mrs. Right.”

According to Clint’s friends, he’s been burned in relationships in the past, and they think that’s why he’s taken so long to settle down with one woman.

“If you’ve had your heart torn out, man, that really sucks,” one said. “It’s rough. And I bet it changed him a bit.”

The ‘MAFS’ cast member also said he slept with someone right before he was picked for the show

Clint told the Married at First Sight experts he was ready to say “I do.” But even as he moved forward in the casting process, he didn’t let go of his single-guy ways.

When the season 16 grooms got together for the first time, talk turned to the last time each had had sex. Airris admitted that he’d slept with a woman the night before he learned he’d been selected for the show. That shocked a few of the men, but not Clint.

“Same boat,” he said. “So I don’t feel so bad. I’m glad you went first. I mean, sex is important to me.” He went on to say that he was hoping to have sex with his wife on their wedding night.

Clint’s relaxed attitude toward sex was also on display during the bachelor party, when he asked the other men if they were “ready to settle down with just one vagina.” Mackinley, one of the other season 16 grooms, also implied during an appearance on Married at First Sight Afterparty that Clint might have hooked up with one of the strippers.

Clint’s revelation about the number of people he’s slept with rubbed a number of Married at First Sight viewers the wrong way. They felt it was bad form to brag about notches on the bedpost right before getting married.

“I was over him the minute he put a number on his sexual conquests,” one person commented on Instagram.

“Why would he share that? You would think he’d have enough common sense to keep that to himself,” another wrote.

“I mean, some people have been with a lot less, some a lot more,” someone else pointed out. “It’s still in bad taste to be bragging about how many people he’s slept with. Gross.”

Will Clint be willing to settle down with Gina? Find out when new episodes of Married at First Sight air Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

